Celebrate National Puppy Day, March 23, by adopting a furry new friend at the Athens Animal Shelter for a discounted rate through Saturday, March 25.
Even though the day is celebrating puppies, which the shelter has a lot of, they are currently running a special for all dogs weighing over 30 pounds. For a $75 adoption fee, it includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, rabies, and monthly preventatives.
Fun Puppy Facts
*15-20 hours spent sleeping/day
*3 weeks: Start vocalizing
*4 weeks: Start teething
*16 weeks: Have full bark
*6 months: Have all adult teeth
*1-2 years: Become adult dog
National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 by Pet Lifestyle Expert, Animal Behaviorist and Author, Colleen Paige. Paige also founded National Dog Day, Aug. 26, in which all purebred and mixed breed dogs are celebrated.
One of the goals of the holiday is for people to recognize how many dogs need to get rescued every year. The holiday also acknowledges working and family dogs who bring us comfort and save lives.
National Puppy Day and National Dog Day are great opportunities to adopt a dog because shelters typically have the highest intake of dogs around summertime. However, the Athens Animal Shelter is consistently full and is always in need of more adoptions and foster families.
If you already have a house full of furry love, then take some photos with your pet today, give it a bath, take your puppy on a walk, or bring home a special treat.
If you don’t have an animal and it’s not the right time for one, try looking at pictures of puppies, as researchers have discovered that it can actually help you focus better.
Come by the Athens Animal Shelter located at 901 W. College St, Athens to see about adopting a larger dog like Daisy, Frankie, Lilly, Harley, or Ridley or celebrate the day with a new puppy family member. For more information on the animals available for adoption, visit www.athensanimalrescue.com.
