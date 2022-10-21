The annual meeting of the Texas Conservation Alliance will convene at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Carter Smith, outgoing director of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, will be honored with TCA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
National Wildlife Federation greetings will be delivered by Steve Bender, director of conservation partnerships, and a free lunch will be provided to all registered attendees. Please RSVP for the in person or online option at tcatexas.org/event-details/tca-annual-meeting.
During the annual meeting, TCA staff will report on current initiatives and projects. Attendees will learn the latest project news and get updates from program leaders in the field. Participants will hear the most recent developments on the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir, learn about management issues facing the National Forests in Texas, and discover how they can become involved in TCA’s community conservation initiatives to restore wildlife habitat across the state.
TCA Annual Meeting Agenda:
11:30 a.m. TCA Annual Meeting Lunch (all invited)
12:20 p.m. Welcome Remarks & Partner Recognition – Mack Turner, TCA Board Chair
1 p.m. Presentation of Lifetime Achievement Award to Carter Smith, Executive Director, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department – Janice Bezanson, TCA Sr. Policy Director
1:20 p.m. Break
1:35 p.m. State of TCA & Policy Updates – Ben Jones, TCA Executive Director & TCA Staff
2:45 p.m. Let's Raise a Toast to TCA
2:50 p.m. Closing Remarks – Mack Turner
3 p.m. Fisheries Center Tram Tour (optional)
4 p.m. Depart
