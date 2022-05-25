5-26-22 Holcombe Honored.jpg

Courtesy photo

Congressman Lance Gooden presents Dr. Clay Holcombe, Superintendent of Eustace ISD, with a congressional record statement honoring his time with the district and his retirement after 21 years of service.

