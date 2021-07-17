Congressman Lance Gooden spoke to members of the Lone Star Republican Club Thursday evening. Gooden discussed the challenges of being in the political minority and how important it is to reclaim the House in 2022. He also gave an extensive Q&A session, giving everyone interested an opportunity to speak.
Congressman Gooden visits Lone Star Republican Club
- Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
-
-
