WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Appropriations bill funds agencies and programs under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community, including the Military Services, Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency. For Fiscal Year 2024, which begins Oct. 1, the bill provides $826.45 billion in new discretionary spending, which is $285.87 million over the President’s Budget Request and $28.71 billion – or 3.6 percent – over the FY23 enacted level.
"Today, the House Appropriations Committee put the Department of Defense's priorities back on track." said Ellzey, "The bill we passed out of committee today funds increases support for our military servicemembers and their families, counters China, optimizes DOD's civilian workforce, promotes innovation, and increases DOD's role in combatting the flow of fentanyl, synthetic opioids, and other illegal drugs into the United States."
Ellzey continued, "What the DOD will no longer do is fund climate change programs, implement, administer, or enforce the Biden Administration's executive orders on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or maintain the office of Deputy Inspector General for Diversity and Inclusion and Extremism.
The military has one job: to protect and defend the people of the United States without wasting taxpayer dollars. It's time we get back to that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.