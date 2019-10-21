Oak Wood Place Senior Living celebrates its 18th year of being "deficiency free" after passing its bi-annual survey by Health & Human Services. Oak Wood Place's Executive Director, Tina Dunlap, would like to thank all employees that work tirelessly to make sure that our community is up to all state of Texas Assisted Living standards and regulations, and for creating an environment where our residents' quality of life comes first.
