WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) introduced a resolution to end the rogue witch-hunt taking place against President Donald Trump in the House Judiciary Committee. The resolution would formally recognize the illegality of impeachment proceedings overseen by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and remove him as chair of the committee.
The Judiciary Committee must receive authorization to begin impeachment proceedings, yet the full House denied him this authorization in July by overwhelmingly rejecting House Resolution 498. Despite this, Chairman Nadler has said publicly he is “impeaching the president – right now,” and has clearly initiated the impeachment process, in direct violation of the law.
From Congressman Gooden (R-TX):
“In recent days Democrats have sanctimoniously declared their allegiance to the rule of law. I encourage them to follow those rules and hold Chairman Nadler accountable for breaking them.
By law, he may not launch impeachment proceedings until the full House votes for him to do so. This attempted coup against a duly-elected, sitting president is unprecedented and must be stopped. I urge the Majority to move immediately to have him stripped of his chairmanship and that any accomplices on the Judiciary Committee not be considered as a replacement.”
