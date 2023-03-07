Jay Allen, contestant on NBC’s The Voice, and local favorite Wesley Pruitt, rocked the stage Saturday at Henderson County Fair Park, helping to raise over $20,000 for the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County.
Never before now has the Coalition seen a wait list for caregiver assistance and thanks to the generosity of the evening’s attendees, they have been able to eliminate the wait list and the money raised will be able to help caregivers in Henderson County.
The songs played by both bands ranged from blues to country to classic rock, as the audience was entertained with fast-moving dance-along songs and slow ones that some couples took advantage of. Allen also twirled many a lady by the stage during his songs.
He gave great dialogue, which was at times quite humorous, and background behind his personal songs, which was deeper in thought. He spoke from the heart about various topics, especially the main one he was there to speak on — Alzheimer’s.
Allen’s mother died from Early-Onset Alzheimer's and during her decline and after her passing, he knew that he could use his social media platform to raise more awareness and funds to fight the disease.
To date, Allen has helped raise over $100,000 million to help research, education, and support for Alzheimer’s. He says, “There’s so much more that needs to be done. I truly believe that we’ll see a cure to this disease in our lifetime and I will keep talking about this and keep singing this song until the day that I day. I made that promise to my mother.”
Allen performed “No Prayer Like Mamas” for the first time in a concert setting in Athens and he spoke about how his faith helped him get through the grieving process. He believes his mother is up in heaven and that she still prays for him and that she is guiding him through his days. This song was teased on social media and is now going to be released due to its online popularity.
Social media is what brought Allen and Cummings together after he asked people to reach out if they wanted to have him come sing in their backyard and Cummings did just that. Allen says he got hundreds of comments and responded to all of them. The serious ones led to emails and those serious ones led to phone calls. He says he took 70 phone calls alone and one of those calls was Debbie Cummings.
After speaking with Cummings, he knew he had to come to Athens. Cummings shared her story about her mother with the audience on Saturday, and the care her sister and she gave over the years. They had promised her mother they would keep her in her home and she needed caregivers every hour of the day.
When Cumming’s mother passed in 2016, she got involved with the Coalition as it helps the caregiver when they need a break. She says it was part of her grieving process and she thanked everyone from the bottom of her heart for being at the concert and helping support the Coalition so they could eliminate the wait list.
There were many sponsors, Board members, and individuals who helped to make the event a success and with their goal met, Allen says, “This is why we’re here - to fight against something that’s pretty terrible and take something that’s painful and turn it into something beautiful.”
For more information on the local Coalition, follow them on Facebook at AlzHendersonCounty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.