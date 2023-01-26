The Henderson County Business and Education Task Force, a group of concerned leaders working together, met last Wednesday in Athens to form committees to move forward with their mission, which is to foster a skilled workforce to meet local businesses' current and future needs.
While the mission is easy to describe, getting a handle on the Task Force is much more challenging as it doesn't have an identified leader, structure, or roster of members. It is something different.
Last week's meeting included representatives from all nine ISD's in the county, Trinity Valley Community College, Tyler Junior College, Henderson County Commissioners Court, and many business and nonprofit leaders from the community.
"This has to be grassroots, where it comes from the bottom up because you can't just force these things from the top down," said County Judge Wade McKinney.
McKinney was one of three organizers of last week's meeting, along with Athens Economic Development Director Joanie Ahlers, and Athens Chamber of Commerce Director Kristin Willingham. All three say they are more like facilitators than leaders.
"This is all grassroots," said Ahlers, "and that's kind of intentional because it needs to go where it organically goes." When they started meeting in 2022, they quickly uncovered one problem and "It became glaringly apparent that there is not enough, if any, type of communication between the business world and the educational institutions," said Ahlers.
Willingham agreed and said, "Just getting everyone in the same room to have the conversations sparked interest on both sides.” She continued, “Everybody is struggling with the workforce. We've had this conversation for over a year now and it's a national problem."
So the group will continue to meet to foster communication, build bridges, create strategies, and work to build a better workforce in Henderson County.
"There's a ton of work to be done," said Judge McKinney, "and it will only get done if we remain committed."
For more information about the Henderson County Business and Education Task Force, please contact Joanie Ahlers at jahlers@athenstx.gov or Kristin Willingham at athenstxchamber@outlook.com.
