The inaugural season for Athens Football Club competitive soccer team has been, and continues to be, noteworthy in many ways including 20 wins and 3 draws out of 29 games played so far and they are reigning champions in multiple tournaments.
For many years, some of the young, talented soccer players in Athens and Henderson County have been commuting to larger towns to play on competitive soccer teams. Many players on the current team consists of boys born in 2012 who played competitively last year in Tyler on teams FC Dallas East Texas, East Texas Football Club, Tyler FC, and East Texas Threat.
In the competitive soccer program, when players start the U11 competitive year, they are required to sign a year-long contract with a single competitive team and are not allowed to play for other programs for the year.
This is the first season for Athens FC and also what Coach Daniel Nelson hopes is the beginning of what will be a club soccer program starting in Athens. The team began with a parent discussion over the possibility of bringing the players together over the summer. Coach Nelson is happy to say “we have one of the best groups of parents I have ever seen and the support has been tremendous.”
With any new program, there is a risk to starting from scratch and this presented a dilemma for parents as they had to choose to support an unproven program in a small town instead of going with a more established club.
So far this year, in addition to 20 wins and 3 draws under their belt, the team has also been promoted to Division I for the Spring season in the Arlington Premier Invitational League after winning 8-0 in Division II. They were also Champions with the Tyler Athletics Indoor Summer League.
The team of 13 players has scored 165 goals with only 73 scored against them so far this year. The players are coached by Daniel Nelson, who is assisted by Jorge Castaneda, and they are Matias Torres, Alex Torres, Alison Subb Rai, Noah Pulley, Xavi Castaneda, Luke Ablondi, Micah Nelson, Adiel Morales, Axel Morales, Alonso Chairez, Jack Ottabery, Nathan Carranza, and Mason Castaneda.
The team appreciates sponsor assistance from Elder CDJR, Boathouse, Whitetail Properties, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, and El San Luis Bar & Grill.
They will be competing this weekend in the Palestine Whataburger Fall Classic and in November at the Tyler’s Brookshires Fall Kickoff and the Hurst United Turkey Shoot, followed by the NTX Celtic Snowball Cup in December.
For more information on Athens FC, contact Coach Nelson at Nels5615@gmail.com.
