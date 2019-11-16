Shana Stein Faulhaber is a very unique attorney. She drinks green smoothies, loves her puppies, practices yoga, and maximizes social media to its limits. Her individuality is something she uses to help her clients, both with their cases, and when the opportunity arises, as a human being.
The Faulhaber Firm would be thrilled to have you attend its Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. A ribbon cutting is set for 5:30 p.m. sharp. Please join them at the Athens Professional Building located at 108 S. Pinkerton Street, and meet the team that makes up this unique law firm.
Faulhaber graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Speech Communications from Texas Christian University in 2000. She then went on to get her law degree in 2005 at the University of Miami in South Florida. After graduating she immediately moved home to Dallas and started practicing law.
“I knew I wanted to be a defense attorney, but wanted to be a prosecutor first. It is a fabulous way to gain experience and insight,” Faulhaber said.
So she went to work as a prosecutor for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, and then moved back to her hometown of Dallas, where she held the same position at the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. Once back in Dallas, she eventually started her own criminal defense practice in 2008, where she stayed until 2018, when her and her husband moved to Corsicana.
When Faulhaber married husband Zane two and a half years ago, they had already discovered that they both wanted to live in a smaller community. Faulhaber had already been practicing law in Corsicana and made relationships there. With her husband now working with her law firm full-time, she asked if he would like to start coming down to court with her, to see if he would enjoy it as much as she did. The connection with the community was made and off they went leaving the big city life behind.
Zane, a lifelong musician, gradually took on more and more responsibility until he was managing the entire operations side of the law firm. This freed up Shana to expand to an additional location. After a brief time in Gun Barrel City, Athens won as their next permanent location.
“Once we saw that we really did connect with Henderson County Community, we signed a lease and got an office in Athens across the street from the judicial complex,” Faulhaber said. “We have found Henderson County to be super warm and welcoming.”
Faulhaber is currently in the process of re-branding from the “Law Office of Shana Stein,” to reflect her married name “The Faulhaber Firm”.
There was a time where Stein almost abandoned her law practice, trying to find a way to be more true to her inner self.
“I've been teaching yoga for the past ten years, and there was a point several years ago that I was shying away from law, but I realized that the philosophical advice used in yoga could be transferred to my criminal defense clients. Sometimes people just want advice or a listening ear,” she said.
After finding a way to help people on multiple levels, Faulhaber now looks for organic ways to share her passion for both law and self-growth and development.
In her spare time, Shana enjoys singing with Zane at his gigs, cooking, writing columns for the Corsicana Daily Sun and Athens Daily Review, along with many other diverse hobbies and interests.
Faulhaber has felt very welcomed by the Athens community and looks forward to working here.
“Literally top to bottom and left to right everyone has been so courteous and welcoming to us,” she said.
Make sure to pop in and say welcome to Athens at their open house at 5:30 p.m. on November 19 at 108 S. Pinkerton Street, Suite 117 in Athens. If you are interested in using Faulhaber's attorney skills, please send her an email at shana@faulhaberfirm.com or call her office at 469-618-5245.
