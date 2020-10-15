Community Needs Assessment will host a meeting at noon Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Fisher High Campus Building, 914 N. Needmore St., across from Mt. Providence Baptist Church.
Masks will be available and social distancing enforced.
Pastor Bill Burton and other concerned citizens will discuss the feasibility of purchasing the former Fisher Elementary School Property and establishing a Family Center that will focus on child development, family and senior care.
The group seeks input from families and will conduct a community needs assessment to determine what programs are needed to design services for families' priorities and needs.
The Family Center will honor the racial, ethnic, religious, cultural and socioeconomic diversity of families.
To weigh in, write Pastor Bill Burton at 512 N. Underwood St., Athens, Texas 75751, or call 903-675-1557.
