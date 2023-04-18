The Henderson County Job Fair & Business Expo will take place Wednesday, April 19 at Trinity Valley Community College. The fair will be open for TVCC students only from 10 a.m. to noon and for all community members from noon to 2 p.m.
There will be sessions on How to Interview at 11 a.m., Dress for Success at 11:30 a.m., Online Presence at noon, and Resume & References at 12:30 p.m. There will also be lunch and door prizes.
The event will be held in the TVCC Student Union Building Ballroom, located at 100 Cardinal Dr, Athens.
The Athens Economic Development Corporation is sponsoring the event and for more information, call them at 903-675-4617.
