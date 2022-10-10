There will be a community health fair held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Cain Center in Athens which will be a great opportunity to learn more about local health resources available in the area.
Multiple health providers will be present to offer blood pressure checks and glucometer testing. There will also be over 25 vendors and light refreshments.
There will be a speaker at 10 a.m. discussing advanced directives. At 11 a.m., Sarah Forester from UT Health East Texas will be speaking on mammograms and at noon, Dr. Katrina Glover will speak about breast cancer, with a possible fourth speaker at 1 p.m.
This event is sponsored by Gibson Pharmacy, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Caring Companions, Oh Baby Ultrasound, and Alinea Family Hospice Care. Contact Rae Priestley at Gibson Pharmacy for more information at 903-675-7069.
