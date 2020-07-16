Many Athens and Henderson County residents enjoy growing vegetables and other items and this is certainly the case at the community gardens located at Athens’ First United Methodist Church located at 225 Lovers Lane.
Begun a few years ago by several church members, the garden has nearly 20 beds of various sizes that are leased by members of the community who harvest the produce for their own use but also donate to the local food pantry.
The community gardens began in 2013 when church members Dr. Mark Abadie and Dr. Richard David proposed the idea and then were joined in accomplishing it by several other church members.
“It began with 16 raised beds that are available to anyone in our community for $50 per bed per year,” Abadie said. “In 2016, a grandson of church members built eight more beds as a part of an Eagle Scout project.
Then in 2018, we added three 12’ by 12’ beds, one of which is for the youth and in the others we grow corn, melons and beans for all garden participants,” he said.
There have been added improvements over the years, including a garden shed, automatic irrigation and gravel paths between the beds. In the future there are plans for more beds, particularly those elevated for gardeners who cannot comfortably stoop. Other plans are for a composting area, a gazebo, fencing and adding flowers.
However, the project involves more benefits than just what is harvested. The gardeners share not just their efforts but also their ideas of what to plant, and thus are able to create a larger and varied garden than they could accomplish individually.
Also, they are able to create a space that can include various aspects of local culture. For example, according to Abadie, Rob Risko, history professor at Trinity Valley Community College, has planted several types of plants with an historic angle.
“We have had bean and corn varieties grown by the Navajo prior to the arrival of Europeans to this continent, barley from Orkney Island near Scotland and various heirloom tomatoes.” Abadie said.
The garden also provides the community with nutritious and fresh produce during the recent COVID-19 pandemic and resulting limitation of activities, and with possible grocery store shortages.
Yet the gardeners involved make an effort to maintain the organic approach.
“Rather than a lot of chemical fertilizers we use mushroom dirt from the mushroom farm in Madisonville,” Abadie said. With it you don’t need a green thumb to grow beautiful vegetables. They donate an 18 wheeler load to us every year, charging us only the delivery cost. We use crop rotations and natural products like Neem oil for pest control.”
At present the produce grown in the leased sections is reserved for the individual gardeners and for food pantry donation and is not at the time available to the public without permission. To inquire about leasing a garden bed contact church administrator Wes Akin at the church at 903-675-5161 or for information about the garden contact Dr. Abadie at mgasail55@gmail.com.
