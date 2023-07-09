By Jennifer Browning
The East Texas Community Clinic, a beacon of hope and healing to many, continues to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas. This essential healthcare facility is dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality medical services to those who need it the most.
The ETCC understands the unique challenges faced by underserved populations, such as limited access to healthcare facilities and financial constraints. With a compassionate and patient-centered approach, the clinic strives to bridge these gaps and ensure that no one is left without the medical care they deserve.
One of the key strengths of the ETCC is its comprehensive range of healthcare services. The clinic offers a wide array of primary care services, including general check-ups, preventive care, chronic disease management, vaccinations, and screenings.
In addition to primary care, the clinic also provides specialized services to address specific healthcare needs. This includes dental care, mental health services, women's health, and pediatric care. By offering these specialized services under one roof, the ETCC eliminates the need for patients to travel long distances or face multiple appointments, thus improving overall access and convenience.
What sets the ETCC apart is its commitment to affordability and accessibility. The clinic operates on a sliding fee scale, which means that services are priced according to a patient's income and ability to pay. This ensures that even those with limited financial resources can receive the care they need without undue burden.
Furthermore, the clinic actively collaborates with local organizations and healthcare providers to expand its outreach efforts. By participating in community health fairs, organizing educational workshops, and engaging in outreach programs, the ETCC strives to raise awareness about preventive care and empower individuals to take control of their health.
The impact of the ETCC goes beyond the immediate provision of healthcare services. They also have supervising faculty that are working with the four new Residents of the Family Medicine Residency Program at UT Health. This class of Residents will train in Athens for three years and UT Health wants them to learn to love rural medicine and love living in a rural community.
As the ETCC continues its work, its mission to provide access to high quality primary care to any resident in East Texas stands as an example of dedication, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to ensuring healthcare equality for all.
The East Texas Community Clinic is located at 801 W. Main Street, Gun Barrel City and 115 Medical Circle, Suite 100, Athens. More information can be found at www.easttexascc.org.
