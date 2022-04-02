The State Champions Brownsboro Bearettes were honored with a community celebration Monday. Fans took pictures with the team, who signed autographs, and everyone enjoyed snacks and a fireworks display.
Community celebrates State Champs
Obituaries
Ron Hendry, 80, died March 20, 2022. No services will be held. Born 1941 in Athens TX, to Earl and Ethel Hendry. He was a Mechanical Engineering. Survivors, wife Alice, sister Ellen Wheeler, and extended family.
