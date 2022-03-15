A dream was fulfilled Saturday morning in front of a large crowd of former students, community members and officials. The Blackshear Fisher Bishop Heights Memorial Wall was dedicated with gospel hymns and the Fisher High School song.
Sister Mary Henderson opened with the prayer. Larry West, the project founder, spoke on the importance and his heartfelt desire to see the community togetherness required to bring his vision to fruition continue.
The Church of the Living God Athens Choir performed several songs led by Reginald Avery.
Judge Bill Burton thanked donors and introduced former students several who were in their 80s and 90s.
The day was completed with fond memories of times with friends and beloved teachers. A written statement was read aloud from Janice Criner Kelly, a former student who talked about the integration process in Athens. She said the entire process was a grand experiment proving that Black students could learn the same as white students when given the same lessons, resources, compassionate instructors and opportunities.
The wall serves as a touching tribute to the first public school for African Americans in the area. It started off in a church more than 100 years ago. The original structure was demolished in the 1970s, along with much of its history.
Burton said that this is just the beginning and there is still work to be done for those wishing to be part of it.
Meetings for Building Athens Together can be attended at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Church of the Living God Athens. Each month features a speaker on timely topics of interest to the entire community.
