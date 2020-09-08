Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
Saturday Sept. 12 and Sunday Sept. 13
Texas Palomino Exhibitors Assoc. at Henderson County Regional Fair Complex at 3356 State Highway 31 East, Athens. Call 903-670-3324 or email hcfairpark@yahoo.com for more info.
Friday Sept. 18
Athens Hornets football homecoming game vs. Wills Point at Bruce Field.
Saturday Sept. 19
The East Texas Arboretum is having a fall plant sale! From trees to bulbs, everything you need for your home or business to update your lawn area! It will be open from 8a.m. to 3 p.m. and stop by early for the best selection! East Texas Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd, in Athens. Call 903-675-5630 for more info.
Saturday Sept. 19 and Sunday Sept. 20
Henderson County Horseman's Assoc. at Henderson County Regional Fair Complex at 3356 State Highway 31 East, Athens. Call 903-670-3324 or email hcfairpark@yahoo.com for more info.
Saturday Oct. 10
The East Texas Arboretum is hosting its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Boocoos the clown, lots of entertainment, vendors and food are waiting for you! Admission is $5 a car so bring your family and enjoy the arboretum! East Texas Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd, in Athens. Call 903-675-5630 for more info.
REGULAR EVENTS
Athens City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Monday at Athens Partnership Center.
Henderson County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in the county courtroom located at the courthouse annex.
Kiwanis Club of Athens meets at noon every Tuesday at Tilo’s Cuisine & Bakery at 607 E Tyler St, Athens.
Rotary Club of Athens meets at noon every Thursday at the Athens Country Club. The third Thursday it has an evening meeting.
Athens Lions Club meets at noon, every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Athens Cafe at 607 E Tyler St. Visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/athenslionsclub for more information.
Athens Odd Fellow Lodge meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1301 FM 59. In months with five Thursday nights, there is no meeting on the fifth Thursday.
Building Athens Together meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month on Needmore St, in the old Ag building.
Henderson County Senior Citizens Center Bridge Games are hosted from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Dottie Pirkle’s Bridge Club opened in 1990. The club moved to HCSCC in March of 2019 and will celebrate 30 years of duplicate bridge in January 2020. Social bridge players are welcome to join them or set up a social game alongside of them.
Lone Star Republican Club (formerly Lone Star Republican Womens' Club) is hosts monthly meetings at 11:30 a.m. every second Thursday at the Republican Headquarters located at 207 East Tyler Street.
The Litter Box Thrift Store, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and children's clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library Story Time: Every week at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday Baby Time: Every week 10:30 am and 11:30 am. Tuesday Cookbook Club: At 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month Lego Lab: At 1 p.m. every week Friday Family Movie Matinee: At 2:30 p.m. every week Friday Book Club-Adult: At 1 p.m. last Wednesday of every month
The Greater Athens Area Lions Club meets at noon July 22 at the Athens Café.
will be hosting its Club Charter Banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Athens Café.
New members welcome.
Common Area Market hosts an open mic night starting at 5 p.m. every Friday at 307 E. Larkin St. in Athens.
Athens Brewing Company hosts brunch every Saturday and a trivia night starting at 8 p.m. every Friday at 101 E. Tyler St. in Athens.
Athens TX Farmers Market offers fresh, seasonal produce from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and guided tours of the East Texas Arboretum every Saturday at 212 N. Palestine St. in Athens.
