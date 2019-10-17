Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
October 18
Trinidad ISD Homecoming — 5 p.m. fish fry, 7 p.m. bonfire and pep rally Friday Oct. 18. Street Dance featuring the Trinidad Boys on Front Street after bonfire.
The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is hosting a holiday jam canning workshop Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for non members, $20 for members. Call the arboretum to pay for your spot! 903-675-5630.
First Responders luncheon at the Texan.
October 19
Trinidad ISD Homecoming — 10 a.m. parade followed by a pep rally, 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. Senior sponsored dinner at the school. 1 p.m. Ex students meeting and Auction. 2:30 p.m. events on front street, tug of war, dunking booth and corn hole tournament. 5:30 p.m. Homecoming Crowning Ceremony, and six man football game. After game will be a street dance for all ages and a dance at the VFW adults only.
Athens Odd Fellows Lodge #961 and Athens Rebekah's Lodge #23 will be holding its semi-annual fish fry Oct. 19 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. or until the fish runs out at the lodge hall, 1301 West Cayuga Drive. This event is to help with its annual scholarships to TVCC which we have been giving eight scholarships to area students for 29 years. The cost is $9 a plate with tea if eaten in Lodge Hall. We would like to thanks all who has helped us in the past and look forward to seeing you this time. You can call 903-675-4643 for any more information.
Carroll Springs UMC will be hosting Still Blessed, a gospel trio, at 6 p.m. followed by a light meal.
Kerens will host its Cotton harvest festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Booths are available. Call 903-396-2665 for details. Event will have a pancake breakfast, arts, crafts, food and a street dance.
St. Edward's Catholic Church is holding its Third Annual King's & Crown's Gala at the Athens Country Club at 6 p.m. The event benefits the needs of our church and includes dinner dancing and silent auction.Cost is $50.Tickets are available at the church office 1310 S. Palestine or by calling 903-681-0315.
Brinson Ford will host drive4urschool, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come in, enjoy a free hot dog, test drive a vehicle with no pressure to buy and Malakoff ISD will receive $20 per test drive per household. For more information contact Benjamin Lee at 903-676-5200. They are trying to reach a goal of $6,000, which would need 300 test drives.
October 22
Henderson County Literary Society meets at 2 p.m. at East Texas Arboretum, 1600 Patterson Rd. This month's Guest Speaker will be Dr. Rose Mary Rumbley, who will present "Accidental Presidents" by Jared Cohen. Guests are cordially invited to attend.
October 23
First Presbyterian Church Athens invites those interested in learning to play mahjongg to a new social group only in October. Mahjongg is a game played with small, rectangular tiles stamped with symbols. It's fun, relaxing and challenging, requiring some skill and lots of luck. Several women in the church currently play mahjongg weekly, and they invite anyone interested to attend a session. Classes will be held at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the church fellowship hall, 405 E. Corsicana St. in Athens. Upcoming sessions will be held Oct. 23. For more information, contact Pam Douglas at (903) 681-4459.
October 24
Athens Country Club will host a Paint and Sip at 6 p.m.
Oak Wood Place Senior Living will hold a medicare open enrollment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Register with DeAnn Baker at 903-675-2002.
October 25
Live to Lead seminar will be held at TVCC Perkins performing arts center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 Cardinal, Athens.
October 26
34th Annual Country Store and Auction at the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston, TX 75763. The Country Store opens at 9 a.m. Each year the Country Store offers homemade goods and new items. In past years the tables have been filled with everything from aprons, jelly, fresh baked items, fall home decor, Christmas wreaths, to children’s crafts. At 10:30 a.m. the auction of bigger ticket items starts. You see the results of hours of work by master quilters, woodworkers, welders, and other craftsmen. A silent auction is also available. Event ends after the last item is sold. Funds raised are used to meet ministry needs for the community and church missions.
Carroll Springs UMC will host its regular monthly singing at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.
Black Beauty Ranch will host one of its amazing ranch tours at 1 p.m. Call 903-469-3811 to reserve a spot.
Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host numerous experts at Tomato Town, an all-day event from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Athens Country Club. Purchase tickets through https://hendersonmg.ejoinme.org/tomatotown or by calling 903-675-6130. Breakfast and lunch are also included in the $75 ticket price. Email questions to tomatotown2019@gmail.com.
October 27
Anding Acres Social from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
October 28
National First Responders’ Day McDonald’s of Greater North Texas will offer free breakfast to all Police, Fire Fighters and EMS Personnel on from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 am. First Responders are eligible for One Free Breakfast Extra Value Meal
October 29
Cedar Creek Lake Fall Business Expo will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CR legacy Event Center. Located at 2205 W. Main St. Gun Barrel, admission is free to the public. Enjoy networking, giveaways and food, with over 50 vendors offering a variety of goods and services. Call 903-887-3152 for more information.
November 7
Lone Star Republican Women's Club will host Sheriff Botie Hillhouse as their guest speaker.
The meeting will start promptly at 11:30 A.M. at the Republican Headquarters, located at 207 East Tyler Street. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Lone Star Republican Women's Club meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information please contact Ginger Morton (903)-681-4470 or gingmort@aol.com
November 8 and 9
Athens Church of the Nazarene will host its 10th Annual Fall Fest/Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Nov. 8 and Saturday Nov. 9 on 509 Robbins Rd. 10 foot by 10 foot spots for vendors/crafters will be $20 for two days and you may bring your own canopy. It will feature Garage/Yard Sale items as well. There will be a bounce house and free games and prizes for the kiddos, while they last. A delicious selection of foods: such as nachos, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, cold drinks for 50 cents each, music and plenty of fun things to enjoy. Come on out and visit with family and the community.
November 14
Ray Wylie Hubbard at the Texan — A leading figure of the progressive country movement of the 1970s, singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard remains best known for authoring the lasting anthem “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother.” Born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas, Hubbard learned to play guitar at a young age. Tickets for Ray Wylie Hubbard, Thursday, Nov. 14, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass, please).
December 12
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis at the Texan — Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis are often described as one of the finest roots duos working in Texas with organic harmonies that can only come from a whole lot of life lived together. This annual family-friendly tradition puts concertgoers of all ages in the holiday spirit with a warm celebration. The only place where number one hits like George Strait's “Wrapped” are played alongside classics like “Santa Baby”, this Texas country staple is now a syndicated television show. 2019 marks the 20th Anniversary of Bruce & Kelly's Holiday Shindig. Tickets for Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis’: Annual Holiday Shindig, Dec. 12, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass, please).
