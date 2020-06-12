Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar! Please check on each event to see if they will be taking place at this time. Because of our recent quarantine, some events may not have been rescheduled at this time.
June 13
The East Texas Arboretum is hosting the Glow Run at Cain Center. Register at active.com. The race starts at 8 p.m. Adult registration is $35 and students $20.
Henderson County Republican Party Precinct and County Conventions at the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center. Precinct Conventions being at 9 a.m. sharp. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Arrive early to get through the credentials process, and you MUST bring a government-issued photo ID. County Convention starts at 1:30 p.m. To take part, you must have voted in this year's Republican Primary, or be registered to vote but didn't. If you didn't vote, you will be required to sign an Oath of Affiliation with the Republican Party of Texas if you wish to participate. The Oath form will be at the registration table near the front door on the morning of the conventions.
June 26
Henderson County Republican Party Primary Runoff Candidate Forum at the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Candidates will each have a table on which to display campaign materials. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. This will be a very casual forum. No questions will be asked of the candidates in front of the whole crowd. Each candidate will have five minutes to say what they like to the whole crowd. The rest of the time candidates will mingle and answer any questions you may have. This will be one of your last opportunities to talk directly with the candidates before early voting starts on Monday, June 29.
July 10
Family Peace Project Waffle Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Athens. Tickets $8/adult; $5 for children.
