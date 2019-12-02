Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
Kiwanis Club of Athens meets at noon every Tuesday at the Athens Country Club.
Rotary Club of Athens meets at noon every Thursday at the Athens Country Club. The third Thursday it has an evening meeting.
Athens City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Monday at Athens Partnership Center.
Henderson County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in the county courtroom located at the courthouse annex.
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
Athens Chamber of Commerce officials have begun their search for the 2019 Athens citizen of the year — an award that's been presented annually to an Athens citizen since 1966. The 2019 citizen of the year will have lived in Athens “over a long span of time and beyond their regular employment has exhibited generous community spirit and a commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Athens and entire community.” Nominations should be sent as letters of recommendation in sealed envelopes marked “Citizen of the Year, c/o the Athens Chamber of Commerce, 201 W. Corsicana St., Suite 1, Athens, TX 75751,” or hand-delivered. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 21, at 5 p.m.
December 5
A Holiday Open House will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Island Tan. The first 100 guests receive a stocking of swag, there will be a lot of giveaways.
Masquerade Marketplace will host a $5 jewelry and accessories sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the UT Health Athens Cafeteria. Proceeds benefit UT Health Athens. Credit cards accepted.
December 6
Fellowship Baptist Church will present Journey with the Wise Men. This is an outdoor presentation with a short walk-through play from manger to throne, walks are at 6:30 p.m., 7:25 p.m and 8 p.m. each night. The event is stroller and wheelchair accessible Admission is free with refreshments. The church is located at 2619 W. Loop 7. For more information call 903-675-7331.
Masquerade Marketplace will host a $5 jewelry and accessories sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the UT Health Athens Cafeteria. Proceeds benefit UT Health Athens. Credit cards accepted.
December 7
The City of Athens is pleased to announce that the 2019 Athens Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Entry forms and parade packets are now available at City Hall, Development Services Center, The Chamber of Commerce, and on the City’s website at www.athenstx.gov.
Daddy/Daughter Dance from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eustace Middle School. Tickets are $30 a couple and $10 for each additional daughter. Kindergarten through 6th grade is invited with refreshments being served. Tickets may be purchased at the middle school office.
Yuletide Market will bring in the Christmas spirit from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Texan.
Holiday Home Tour benefitting Cedar Creek Library, doors open at 9 a.m. for 13 and over. Tickets available at CC library, Johnson Monroe, Elsie Mae, TR&H Ranch BBQ, Ebby Halliday, Coldwell Banker, Yellow Rose, Vicky's BBQ.
HF and Mister Sweet Tooth will host Santa Claws photos along with a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courtyard. This is a joint event between Cedar Creek Humane Society, HF Family and Mister Sweet Tooth.
Carroll Springs UMC is hosting the annual bazaar on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The bazaar will consist of a lunch of chilis soups and stews, a sale of cakes, pies and coookies, bread and candy and a silent auction. Come and fellowship.
December 8
The chancel choir of First Presbyterian Church, Athens, invites the public to its Voices of Christmas concert starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the church, 405 E. Corsicana St. Directed by Jan Capelle, the concert will also feature guest musicians and instrumentalists. All attendees are invited to a reception after the event. For more information, call (903) 675-3530.
Fellowship Baptist Church will present Journey with the Wise Men. This is an outdoor presentation with a short walk-through play from manger to throne, walks are at 6:30 p.m., 7:25 p.m and 8 p.m. each night. The event is stroller and wheelchair accessible Admission is free with refreshments. The church is located at 2619 W. Loop 7. For more information call 903-675-7331.
December 10
Cookbook club from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the Henderson County Library. Bring a sample dish from the months selected cookbook to share and discuss.
December 12
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis at the Texan — Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are often described as one of the finest roots duos working in Texas with organic harmonies that can only come from a whole lot of life lived together. This annual family-friendly tradition puts concertgoers of all ages in the holiday spirit with a warm celebration. The only place where number one hits like George Strait's “Wrapped” are played alongside classics like “Santa Baby”, this Texas country staple is now a syndicated television show. 2019 marks the 20th Anniversary of Bruce & Kelly's Holiday Shindig. Tickets for Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis’: Annual Holiday Shindig, Dec. 12, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass, please).
The Cookbook Club will host its monthly meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Library. Register at the library, choose a recipe from the book of the month, make it and bring it. Members will sample each others recipes with a discussion to follow. Join them the second Tuesday of every month.
December 14
Toys for Tots Scramble will be held starting at noon at the Pinnacle Golf Club. Cost is $50 and an unwrapped toy. A fajita dinner is included with half price margaritas. Call 903-451-9797 to sign up.
Lone Star Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Harvey Hall Gun Show. Public invited to buy, sell, trade, under 18 with parent only. Www.lonestargunshows.com
Pancakes with Olaf will be hosted by the Eustace High School band boosters from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church-Eustace. Tickets are $7 pre-sale $8 at the door. Dress up for the Frozen themed costume contest. For tickets stop by Kiddie Kampus Eustace/Mabank, the Eustace Barber shop or band hall. You can also purchase them through Cory at 903-654-0621.
Malakoff Merchants holiday stroll from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each merchant will share some free goodies and holiday cheer.
10th Annual Toy Jam will be held at Whatz Up Seven Points. Bands featured include Just Us, Ever Since December, Full Circle Rising, Blacktop Angel, The Lost Boys, Tanner Van Horn, Curtis Lee and Clara Mae. Call WhatzUp for detail.s
December 15
Fellowship Baptist Church will be hosting He is Here, a Church Choir Concert at 11 a.m. The church is located at 2619 W. Loop 7. For more information call 903-675-7331. Please call 903-675-7331.
Carroll Springs, UMC will present their cantata "Silent Night, Holy Night" on Sunday, December 15at 10:30 a.m..
Lone Star Gun Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Harvey Hall Gun Show. Public invited to buy, sell, trade, under 18 with parent only. Www.lonestargunshows.com
December 24
Carroll Springs UMC will host a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.