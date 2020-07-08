Regular Meetings
Kiwanis Club of Athens meets at noon every Tuesday at the Athens Country Club.
Rotary Club of Athens meets at noon every Thursday at the Athens Country Club. The third Thursday it has an evening meeting. The July 2 meeting was canceled. Updates on future meetings will be made week by week, following current rules and laws.
Athens Odd Fellow Lodge meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1301 FM 59. In months with five Thursday nights, there is no meeting on the fifth Thursday.
Athens City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Monday at Athens Partnership Center.
Henderson County Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in the county courtroom located at the courthouse annex.
Building Athens Together meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month on Needmore St, in the old Ag building.
Henderson County Senior Citizens Center Bridge Games are hosted from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Dottie Pirkle’s Bridge Club opened in 1990. The club moved to HCSCC in March of 2019 and will celebrate 30 years of duplicate bridge in January 2020. Social bridge players are welcome to join them or set up a social game alongside of them.
Lone Star Republican Club (formerly Lone Star Republican Womens' Club) is hosts monthly meetings at 11:30 a.m. every second Thursday at the Republican Headquarters located at 207 East Tyler Street.
The Litter Box Thrift Store, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and children's clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library
Story Time: Every week at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday Baby Time: Every week 10:30 am and 11:30 am. Tuesday Cookbook Club: At 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month Lego Lab: At 1 p.m. every week Friday Family Movie Matinee: At 2:30 p.m. every week Friday Book Club-Adult: At 1 p.m. last Wednesday of every month
Murchison First United Methodists Church will be feeding all Veterans and all First Responders and their families on the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm. Hosted by various organizations. Please RSVP to 903-469-3780.
July 10
Family Peace Project Waffle Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Athens. Tickets $8/adult; $5 for children.
July 18
"Come and Get It" NSCA Registered Shoot 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 903-876-2772. More details coming soon. Register at Winscoreonline.com.
August 8
"Keep Athens Beautiful" Benefit Shoot. Individuals $100 ($125 after Aug. 1), Teams $350 ($275 after Aug. 1). Raffle, Door Prizes, Mulligans, Awards for Top Male and Female Youth Shooters. Cash Prizes for Top Three Teams. Call 903-675-7961 or email KAB75751@outlook.com
Follow the link below, print and return the form. https://i0.wp.com/www.5hshootingsports.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Registration-Form-4.jpg?fit=700%2C911&ssl=1
Aug. 15
"Sweat'n Bullets" NSCA Registered Shoot 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 903-876-2772. More details coming soon. Register at Winscoreonline.com.
Sept. 5
"Shoot For The Boot" / Benefit Shoot. 4 Man Teams $100 per member. Mulligan Station $10 per person, Two Man Flurry, Long Bird Contest $20 Per Person, Prizes for Winners. Belt Buckles for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Places. Door Prizes, Breakfast and Lunch will be served. Call Kim Alcorn or email kimrich1@aol.com.
Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar! Please check on each event to see if they will be taking place at this time. Because of our recent quarantine, some events may not have been rescheduled at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.