The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
October 22
Henderson County Literary Society meets at 2 p.m. at East Texas Arboretum, 1600 Patterson Rd. This month's Guest Speaker will be Dr. Rose Mary Rumbley, who will present "Accidental Presidents" by Jared Cohen. Guests are cordially invited to attend.
October 23
First Presbyterian Church Athens invites those interested in learning to play mahjong to a new social group only in October. Mahjong is a game played with small, rectangular tiles stamped with symbols. It's fun, relaxing and challenging, requiring some skill and lots of luck. Several women in the church currently play mahjong weekly, and they invite anyone interested to attend a session. Classes will be held at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the church fellowship hall, 405 E. Corsicana St. in Athens. Upcoming sessions will be held Oct. 23. For more information, contact Pam Douglas at (903) 681-4459.
October 24
Athens Country Club will host a Paint and Sip at 6 p.m.
Oak Wood Place Senior Living will hold a medicare open enrollment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Register with DeAnn Baker at 903-675-2002.
October 25
Live to Lead seminar will be held at TVCC Perkins performing arts center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 Cardinal, Athens.
October 26
Drug Take Back Day — The Athens Police Department and Keep Athens Beautiful gives the public its 17th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft. This is done by the public through ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs such as painkillers, tranquilizers, and stimulants The event, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. It's conducted in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Bring your medications for disposal to the Athens Partnership Center, located at 201 W. Corsicana St. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. However, the DEA will not accept liquids, needles, or sharps. Only pills and/or patches will be accepted. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, please contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454.
34th Annual Country Store and Auction at the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston, TX 75763. The Country Store opens at 9 a.m. Each year the Country Store offers homemade goods and new items. In past years the tables have been filled with everything from aprons, jelly, fresh baked items, fall home decor, Christmas wreaths, to children’s crafts. At 10:30 a.m. the auction of bigger ticket items starts. You see the results of hours of work by master quilters, woodworkers, welders, and other craftsmen. A silent auction is also available. Event ends after the last item is sold. Funds raised are used to meet ministry needs for the community and church missions.
Carroll Springs UMC will host its regular monthly singing at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.
Black Beauty Ranch will host one of its amazing ranch tours at 1 p.m. Call 903-469-3811 to reserve a spot.
Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host numerous experts at Tomato Town, an all-day event from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Athens Country Club. Purchase tickets through https://hendersonmg.ejoinme.org/tomatotown or by calling 903-675-6130. Breakfast and lunch are also included in the $75 ticket price. Email questions to tomatotown2019@gmail.com.
St. Matthias Episcopal Church will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will be located at 224 N. Prairieville, behind Athens Brewery. This is a continuation of last weekend's sale. Money from items sold will be donated to the Food Pantry. We opened our doors today to allow the homeless in Athens to pick out clothing, bedding, and other needed items we had to offer.
October 27
Anding Acres Social from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bethel Christian Church will host a homecoming at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Kevin Hollowell from Winsboro Central Christian Church. Kevin is from Athens and is very well established in the Northeast Area Disciples Organization. There will be a covered dish luncheon following. Everyone is invited. Bethel Christian Church is located 4 miles north of Athens Loop on State Hwy. 19 North.
October 28
National First Responders’ Day McDonald’s of Greater North Texas will offer free breakfast to all Police, Fire Fighters and EMS Personnel on from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 am. First Responders are eligible for One Free Breakfast Extra Value Meal.
October 29
Cedar Creek Lake Fall Business Expo will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CR legacy Event Center. Located at 2205 W. Main St. Gun Barrel, admission is free to the public. Enjoy networking, giveaways and food, with over 50 vendors offering a variety of goods and services. Call 903-887-3152 for more information.
November 7
Lone Star Republican Women's Club will host Sheriff Botie Hillhouse as their guest speaker.
The meeting will start promptly at 11:30 A.M. at the Republican Headquarters, located at 207 East Tyler Street. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Lone Star Republican Women's Club meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information please contact Ginger Morton (903)-681-4470 or gingmort@aol.com
November 8 and 9
Athens Church of the Nazarene will host its 10th Annual Fall Fest/Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Nov. 8 and Saturday Nov. 9 on 509 Robbins Rd. 10 foot by 10 foot spots for vendors/crafters will be $20 for two days and you may bring your own canopy. It will feature Garage/Yard Sale items as well. There will be a bounce house and free games and prizes for the kiddos, while they last. A delicious selection of foods: such as nachos, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, cold drinks for 50 cents each, music and plenty of fun things to enjoy. Come on out and visit with family and the
community.
November 12
The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the Community Room at the Cedar Creek Lake Library. The theme of the meeting will be Thanksgiving.
The guest speaker will be Nancy Ashley, who will review the book entitled "Bedtime and Other Stories from the President’s Guest House" by Benedicte Valentiner. This book provides a behind the scenes look at the Blair House, Washington DC’s official guest house. At Blair House, Valentiner hosted Chiefs of State and Heads of Government during their official visits with Presidents Ronald Reagan through George W. Bush. Her anecdotes about the world's most powerful leaders are revealing, entertaining, and dramatic. Refreshments served at 9:30a.m. For more information, please call Jean Robinson at 903-880-1030.
November 14
Ray Wylie Hubbard at the Texan — A leading figure of the progressive country movement of the 1970s, singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard remains best known for authoring the lasting anthem “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother.” Born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas, Hubbard learned to play guitar at a young age. Tickets for Ray Wylie Hubbard, Thursday, Nov. 14, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass, please).
December 6
Fellowship Baptist Church will present Journey with the Wise Men. This is an outdoor presentation with a short walk-through play that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. From manger to throne, walks are at 6:30 p.m., 7:25 p.m, and 8 p.m. each night. Admission is free with refreshments. The church is located at 2619 W. Loop 7. For more information call 903-675-7331.
December 8
Fellowship Baptist Church will present Journey with the Wise Men. This is an outdoor presentation with a short walk-through play that is stroller and wheelchair accessible. From manger to throne, walks are at 6:30 p.m., 7:25 p.m, and 8 p.m. each night. Admission is free with refreshments. The church is located at 2619 W. Loop 7. For more information call 903-675-7331.
December 12
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis at the Texan — Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis are often described as one of the finest roots duos working in Texas with organic harmonies that can only come from a whole lot of life lived together. This annual family-friendly tradition puts concertgoers of all ages in the holiday spirit with a warm celebration. The only place where number one hits like George Strait's “Wrapped” are played alongside classics like “Santa Baby”, this Texas country staple is now a syndicated television show. 2019 marks the 20th Anniversary of Bruce & Kelly's Holiday Shindig. Tickets for Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis’: Annual Holiday Shindig, Dec. 12, are on sale at thetexanathens.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass, please).
December 15
Fellowship Baptist Church will be hosting He is Here, a Church Choir Contata at 11 a.m. The church is located at 2619 W. Loop 7. For more information call 903-675-7331.Please call 903-675-7331.
