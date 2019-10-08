Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
October 9
First Presbyterian Church Athens invites those interested in learning to play mahjongg to a new social group only in October. Mahjongg is a game played with small, rectangular tiles stamped with symbols. It's fun, relaxing and challenging, requiring some skill and lots of luck. Several women in the church currently play mahjongg weekly, and they invite anyone interested to attend a session. Classes will be held at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the church fellowship hall, 405 E. Corsicana St. in Athens. Upcoming sessions will be held Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. For more information, contact Pam Douglas at (903) 681-4459.
October 10
Lone Star Republican Women's Club will host The Honorable Wade Mckinney as its guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The event will be held at the Republican Headquarters, 207 East Tyler Street Athens. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Lone Star Republican Women's Club meets monthly the second Tuesday of the month. For more information please contact Ginger Morton 903-681-4470 or gingmort@aol.com.
Oak Wood place will hold an Alzheimer’s awareness group at 1 p.m. with speaker Job Mongare, MD. at 603 Wood St.
October 11
The Van Zandt Senior Citizens Club will hold its monthly dance starting at 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, at the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center in Athens. Country music will be provided by Joe Walenta and the Ranch Hands Band. Everyone is welcome.
October 12
East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is having its annual Fall Festival! A great carnival atmosphere for all! The cost is only $5 a car so bring yourself and your family and friends! The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the pet contest at noon!
The 49th annual Walnut Creek Cemetery and School reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic Walnut Creek Cemetery. Lunch will be at noon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish as friends and family gather. Walnut Creek cemetery is located just west of Athens on County Road 1500, half a mile west of Loop 7. If you are unable to attend please send your tax-deductible donation to Walnut Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o First State Bank of Athens, P.O. Box 471, Athens, TX 75751. https://www.facebook.com/walnutcreek.cemetery
Harmon Chapel will host the 2019 women's conference from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The theme is “Here Comes the Bride.” Free will offering accepted instead of a registration fee. Contact Leanna Jaubert at 682-429-5756 for information.
Edom Art Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at FM 279 and FM 314.
Dickey's barbecue will host its vehicle show at the Mabank location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds will go towards its Feed the Hungry program.
Athens Country Club will host its Ladies' Style show at 10:30 a.m
Black Beauty Ranch will host one of its amazing ranch tours at 1 p.m. Call 903-469-3811 to reserve a spot.
Faith Church of Athens will have its annual youth rummage sale Saturday at 901 Mission Ave.
October 15
As part of the Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s Library Series, Brenda Swagerty, manager and grower for Plants of Texas, a family owned nursery located in Lindale, will speak on the topic of roses. Her presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens. This presentation is free and open to the public.For more information, please call 903-675-6130, send an email to hendersoncmga@gmail.com, or visit our website: txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Athens Trinity Valley Title will host an open house.
October 16
Keith Bell will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
October 17
The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is hosting a holiday jam canning workshop Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for non members, $20 for members. Call the arboretum to pay for your spot! 903-675-5630.
October 18
First Responders luncheon at the Texan.
October 19
Athens Odd Fellows Lodge #961 and Athens Rebekah's Lodge #23 will be holding its semi-annual fish fry Oct. 19 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. or until the fish runs out at the lodge hall, 1301 West Cayuga Drive. This event is to help with its annual scholarships to TVCC which we have been giving eight scholarships to area students for 29 years. The cost is $9 a plate with tea if eaten in Lodge Hall. We would like to thanks all who has helped us in the past and look forward to seeing you this time. You can call 903-675-4643 for any more information.
Carroll Springs UMC will be hosting Still Blessed, a gospel trio, at 6 p.m. followed by a light meal.
Kerens will host its Cotton harvest festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Booths are available. Call 903-396-2665 for details. Event will have a pancake breakfast, arts, crafts, food and a street dance.
St. Edward's Catholic Church is holding its Third Annual King's & Crown's Gala at the Athens Country Club at 6 p.m. The event benefits the needs of our church and includes dinner dancing and silent auction.Cost is $50.Tickets are available at the church office 1310 S. Palestine or by calling 903-681-0315.
Brinson Ford will host drive4urschool, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come in, enjoy a free hot dog, test drive a vehicle with no pressure to buy and Malakoff ISD will receive $20 per test drive per household. For more information contact Benjamin Lee at 903-676-5200. They are trying to reach a goal of $6,000, which would need 300 test drives.
October 23
October 24
Athens Country Club will host a Paint and Sip at 6 p.m.
Oak Wood Place Senior Living will hold a medicare open enrollment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Register with DeAnn Baker at 903-675-2002.
October 25
Live to Lead seminar will be held at TVCC Perkins performing arts center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 Cardinal, Athens.
October 26
34th Annual Country Store and Auction at the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston, TX 75763. The Country Store opens at 9 a.m. Each year the Country Store offers homemade goods and new items. In past years the tables have been filled with everything from aprons, jelly, fresh baked items, fall home decor, Christmas wreaths, to children’s crafts. At 10:30 a.m. the auction of bigger ticket items starts. You see the results of hours of work by master quilters, woodworkers, welders, and other craftsmen. A silent auction is also available. Event ends after the last item is sold. Funds raised are used to meet ministry needs for the community and church missions.
Carroll Springs UMC will host its regular monthly singing at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.
Black Beauty Ranch will host one of its amazing ranch tours at 1 p.m. Call 903-469-3811 to reserve a spot.
Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host numerous experts at Tomato Town, an all-day event from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Athens Country Club. Purchase tickets through https://hendersonmg.ejoinme.org/tomatotown or by calling 903-675-6130. Breakfast and lunch are also included in the $75 ticket price. Email questions to tomatotown2019@gmail.com.
October 27
Anding Acres Social from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
