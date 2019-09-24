Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for our spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441,972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
Master Gardeners at Farmers Market
From now through October, the Henderson County Master Gardener Association will be at the Athens Farmers Market on the first Saturday of every month. The Athens Farmers Market is located at 212 N. Palestine St. in Athens. HCMGA will have a booth from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 5. For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
September 24
The Henderson County Literary Society will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in The Woman's Building at The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society for their monthly meeting. Guests are always welcome.
September 27
The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society will host Great Outdoors Friday Frenzy Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Member fees are $40 to $35. Early and late care available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $2 an hour. For kindergarten through 5th grade call by Sept. 23 to register at 903-675-5630. Minimum attendance of 10. Those who are interested are asked to bring a sack lunch. Morning and afternoon snack will be provided.
September 28
Carroll Springs UMC is hosting a fish fry at 5 p.m. with a singing to follow. Donations at the fish fry are to help church youth with activities, camp, etc.
Pioneer Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. And will feature live music, fun, games and vendors. There will also be a parade at 10 a.m., horseshoe tournament at 10:30 and 42 tournament at 11 a.m. For more info call Eustace City Hall at 903-425-4702
Lake Area Expo – Noon to 4 p.m at Mabank Pavillion
Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival- 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. Athens celebrates being home of the hamburger and Uncle Fletch Davis presenting the hamburger at the 1904 St. Louis state fair.
Mah Jongg & Bridge FUNdraising for Mental Health- National Alliance on Mental Illness
is hosting its 1st Games Day at Hollytree Country Club, Tyler, 10:00-3:00. Tickets include full lunch
buffet, great silent auction, door prizes, etc. All proceeds will stay in East Texas and
used to increase knowledge on mental illness. Buy ticket for table of 4 /$140 at namityler.org. Enjoy day of fun and make a difference in lives of others.
October 1
Henderson County Literary Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1 with brunch at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker, Sharron Lucky to follow at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 306 E. Tyler St.
Lucky will review "My Exaggerated Life" of Pat Conroy, a writer of books who sold over 20 million copies written by Katherine Clark. Everyone is welcome to attend.
October 4
An Evening with Shinyribs 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 4. at The Texan at 209 E. Tyler St.
in Athens. An unforgettable night with Shinyribs! His eclectic blend of music and playful spirit will keep you moving all over the dance floor!
October 5
Take A Step to end poverty-St Edwards Conference will host the Every mile counts friends of the poor walk. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Athens High School Track 708 E. College St. Athens. Call Robert Fletcher for more information: 903-515-1028 or www.fobwalk.org.
Post Oak Memorial Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 with the business meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch. The cemetery is located off Highway 3441 (CR 1309) between Malakoff and Cross Roads. Donations are welcomed at the meeting, or they may be mailed to Pomca, P.O. Box 2143, Malakoff, Tx. 75148
The Anding Family Reunion will be held at Beck's Chapel. A covered dish potluck will begin at noon. If you have questions regarding what to bring or further details call Cindy Wilbanks at 903-681-5971.
October 10
Lone Star Republican Women's Club will host The Honorable Wade Mckinney as their guest speaker Thursday, at 11:30 A.M. The event will be held at the Republican Headquarters, 207 East Tyler Street Athens. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Lone Star Republican Women's Club meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information please contact Ginger Morton (903)-681-4470 or gingmort@aol.com.
October 12
East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is having its annual Fall Festival! A great carnival atmosphere for all! The cost is only $5 a car so bring yourself and your family and friends! The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the pet contest at noon!
The 49th annual Walnut Creek Cemetery and School reunion will be held from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. at the historic Walnut Creek Cemetery. Lunch will be at noon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish as friends and family gather. Walnut Creek cemetery is located just west of Athens on County Road 1500, half a mile west of Loop 7. If you are unable to attend please send your tax-deductible donation to Walnut Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o First State Bank of Athens, P.O. Box 471, Athens, TX 75751. https://www.facebook.com/walnutcreek.cemetery
October 19
Athens Odd Fellows Lodge #961 and Athens Rebekah's Lodge #23 will be holding its semi-annual fish fry Oct 19 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. or until the fish runs out at the lodge hall, 1301 West Cayuga Drive. This event is to help with its annual Scholarships to T.V.C.C. which we have been giving eight Scholarships to area Students for twenty nine years.The cost is $9 a plate with tea if eaten in Lodge Hall. We would like to thanks all
who has helped us in the past and look forward to seeing you this time. You can call 903-675-4643 for any more information.
Carroll Springs UMC will be hosting Still Blessed, a gospel trio, at 6 p.m. followed by a light meal.
October 26
34th Annual Country Store and Auction at the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston, TX 75763. The Country Store opens at 9 a.m. Each year the Country Store offers homemade goods and new items. In past years the tables have been filled with everything from aprons, jelly, fresh baked items, fall home decor, Christmas wreaths, to children’s crafts. At 10:30 a.m. the auction of bigger ticket items starts. You see the results of hours of work by master quilters, woodworkers, welders, and other craftsmen. A silent auction is also available. Event ends after the last item is sold. Funds raised are used to meet ministry needs for the community and church missions.
Carroll Springs UMC will host their regular monthly singing at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.