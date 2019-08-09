Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
Master Gardeners at Farmers Market
From now through October, the Henderson County Master Gardener Association will be at the Athens Farmers Market on the first Saturday of every month.
The Athens Farmers Market is located at 212 N. Palestine St. in Athens. HCMGA will have a booth from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Sept. 7, and Oct. 5. For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
August 9
The Van Zandt Senior Citizens Club will hold its monthly dance starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center in Athens. Country music will be provided by Joe Walenta and the Ranch Hands Band. Everyone is welcome.
August 10
The Argon Medical Services, Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out, sponsored by the Athens Daily Review will be held from 7:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.10 at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston.
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this SATURDAY. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for our spay/neuter program. We are also taking donations and giving vouchers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
August 15
EAST TEXAS ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL SOCIETY-Plant propagation Workshop. Call 903-675-5630 for more information
August 17
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 will hold a blood drive in conjunction with Carter Blood Care in the parking lot of Brookshire's Grocery Store at 807 E. Tyler Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Everyone who donates will receive a free t-shirt. Everyone who donates or attempts to donate will receive two free slider burgers, chips and a drink.
September 4
Genesis Hospice Care will host a bereavement support group on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Through October 23. They will also have a holiday session starting in November for more information please contact 903-675-4730 to register and ask questions.
September 7
The Elkhart Community Festival will host a parade along with it's First Annual Community Festival, Sept. 7, 2019. The parade theme will be “Patriotism and Community Together.”
Persons, groups, or organizations interested in participating in the parade may simply email ecfparadechair@gmail.com to obtain an entry form, or write to Elkhart Community Festival, P.O. Box 815, Elkhart, TX 75839. All vehicle participants must show a valid Texas drivers license, and proof of insurance at sign-in. The parade will begin on Jones Rd., at Elkhart Oaks Care Center and will proceed from Jones Rd to Hemby St to Parker St/294E, the parade will proceed through downtown Elkhart, and continue up 294 to N Sheridan St., ending at the Elkhart Elementary & Intermediate School Parking Lot. The parade will begin at 10 A.M. Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. Parade forms may be returned by email or by mail at the address shown on the form. Booth and Food Vendors may mail their information to Jennifer McCoy at P.O. Box 815, Elkhart, Texas 75839, to obtain an application. Booths $25 Business, Non-profit – no cost. Food Vendors $125 until space runs out. Sponsors may mail check or money order to Elkhart Community Festival P.O. Box 815, Elkhart, Texas 75839.
Free Weight Loss Class, call to register 903-681-2748. Class begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.
