Send your events to: news@athensreview.com to be featured in our FREE community calendar!
The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include gently-used mens', womens' and childrens' clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for its spay/neuter program. It is also taking donations and giving vouchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call: 214-542-4441, 972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
Master Gardeners at Farmers Market
From now through October, the Henderson County Master Gardener Association will be at the Athens Farmers Market on the first Saturday of every month. The Athens Farmers Market is located at 212 N. Palestine St. in Athens. HCMGA will have a booth from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 5. For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
October 1
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 991, Palestine would like to invite the community to our fundraiser sponsored by the Palestine Cotton Patch Café Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to closing. A portion of the restaurant profits for the evening will donated for the benefit of our local chapter. The majority of the funds will be going to our scholarship program for students in the local East Texas seven county area. Please join us for an evening of great dining that will benefit a great organization and local students.
Henderson County Literary Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 1 with brunch at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker, Sharron Lucky to follow at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 306 E. Tyler St.
Lucky will review "My Exaggerated Life" of Pat Conroy, a writer of books who sold over 20 million copies written by Katherine Clark. Everyone is welcome to attend.
East Texas Crisis Center-The Clothesline project will offer a day of events for domestic violence awareness. 9AM – Commissioners court signing of proclamation., 10AM – t-shirt hanging around courthouse, 12PM – presentation of proclamation, 3PM – take down t-shirts. For more information call: East Texas Crisis Center 903-675-2137
East Texas arboretum poinsettia sale begins. Contact ET Arboretum for information. 1601 Patterson Rd, Athens, TX 75751 · (903) 675-5630
Athens vs Mabank volleyball at Athens
October 2
Fellowship Night — Payne Springs United Methodist Church is having the 'Buddy and the Flashbacks' Band, Wednesday night Oct. 2. The well-known band plays a variety of songs including those of Buddy Holly. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a covered dish dinner followed by the band. The public is invited to this free evening of good music. The Church is located at 9667 S Hwy.198. For more information please call 903-451-3131 or 903-451-2978
October 4
An Evening with Shinyribs 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 4. at The Texan at 209 E. Tyler St. in Athens. An unforgettable night with Shinyribs! His eclectic blend of music and playful spirit will keep you moving all over the dance floor!
October 5
Take A Step to end poverty-St Edwards Conference will host the Every mile counts friends of the poor walk. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Athens High School Track 708 E. College St. Athens. Call Robert Fletcher for more information: 903-515-1028 or www.fobwalk.org.
Post Oak Memorial Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 with the business meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch. The cemetery is located off Highway 3441 (CR 1309) between Malakoff and Cross Roads. Donations are welcomed at the meeting, or they may be mailed to Pomca, P.O. Box 2143, Malakoff, Tx. 75148
The Anding Family Reunion will be held at Beck's Chapel. A covered dish potluck will begin at noon. If you have questions regarding what to bring or further details call Cindy Wilbanks at 903-681-5971.
St. Edwards will be hosting a Walk-a-thon. Take a step to end poverty. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Athens High School track. 708 E. College St. Contact Robert Fletcher for more info: 903-515-1028. www.fobwalk.org, register online or at the event. Prizes and goodie bags will be available.
October 7
Salvation Army Malakoff is looking for volunteers and a few good helpers. Please contact them for more details. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month.
October 10
Lone Star Republican Women's Club will host The Honorable Wade Mckinney as their guest speaker Thursday, at 11:30 A.M. The event will be held at the Republican Headquarters, 207 East Tyler Street Athens. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Lone Star Republican Women's Club meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information please contact Ginger Morton (903)-681-4470 or gingmort@aol.com.
October 12
East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is having its annual Fall Festival! A great carnival atmosphere for all! The cost is only $5 a car so bring yourself and your family and friends! The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the pet contest at noon!
The 49th annual Walnut Creek Cemetery and School reunion will be held from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. at the historic Walnut Creek Cemetery. Lunch will be at noon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish as friends and family gather. Walnut Creek cemetery is located just west of Athens on County Road 1500, half a mile west of Loop 7. If you are unable to attend please send your tax-deductible donation to Walnut Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o First State Bank of Athens, P.O. Box 471, Athens, TX 75751. https://www.facebook.com/walnutcreek.cemetery
Edom Art Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at FM 279 and FM 314.
Dicky's barbecue will host their vehicle show at the Mabank location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds will go towards their Feed the Hungry program.
Athens Country Club will host their Ladies Style show at 10:30 a.m
October 15
As part of the Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s Library Series, Brenda Swagerty, manager and grower for Plants of Texas, a family owned nursery located in Lindale, will speak on the topic of roses. Her presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens. This presentation is free and open to the public.For more information, please call 903-675-6130, send an email to hendersoncmga@gmail.com, or visit our website: txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Athens Trinity Valley Title will host an open house.
October 16
Keith Bell will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
October 18
1st Responders luncheon at the Texan.
October 19
Athens Odd Fellows Lodge #961 and Athens Rebekah's Lodge #23 will be holding its semi-annual fish fry Oct 19 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. or until the fish runs out at the lodge hall, 1301 West Cayuga Drive. This event is to help with its annual Scholarships to T.V.C.C. which we have been giving eight Scholarships to area Students for twenty nine years.The cost is $9 a plate with tea if eaten in Lodge Hall. We would like to thanks all
who has helped us in the past and look forward to seeing you this time. You can call 903-675-4643 for any more information.
Carroll Springs UMC will be hosting Still Blessed, a gospel trio, at 6 p.m. followed by a light meal.
October 24
Athens Country Club will host a Paint and Sip at 6 p.m.
October 25
Live to Lead seminar will be held at TVCC Perkins performing arts center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 Cardinal, Athens
October 26
34th Annual Country Store and Auction at the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S Weldon St at Main St, Frankston, TX 75763. The Country Store opens at 9 a.m. Each year the Country Store offers homemade goods and new items. In past years the tables have been filled with everything from aprons, jelly, fresh baked items, fall home decor, Christmas wreaths, to children’s crafts. At 10:30 a.m. the auction of bigger ticket items starts. You see the results of hours of work by master quilters, woodworkers, welders, and other craftsmen. A silent auction is also available. Event ends after the last item is sold. Funds raised are used to meet ministry needs for the community and church missions.
Carroll Springs UMC will host their regular monthly singing at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.
Henderson County Master Gardener Association will host numerous experts at Tomato Town, an all-day event from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Athens Country Club. Purchase tickets through https://hendersonmgejoinme.org/tomatotown or by calling 903-675-6130. Breakfast and lunch are also included in the $75 ticket price. Email questions to tomatotown2019@gmail.com.
October 27
Anding Acres Social from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.