Courtesy photoFellowship Night — Payne Springs United Methodist Church is having the 'Buddy and the Flashbacks' Band, Wednesday night Oct. 2. The well-known band plays a variety of songs including those of Buddy Holly. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a covered dish dinner followed by the band. The public is invited to this free evening of good music. The Church is located at 9667 S Hwy. 198. For more information please call 903-451-3131 or 903-451-2978.