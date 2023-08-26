By Jennifer Browning
Celebrate living in the 903 area code by coming out to Freelancers Cafe as Aaron Taylor with TX Black Sheep Tattoo hosts a day “by the community, for the community” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
This new event that Taylor has created was done in response to a raffle he held last month for a tattoo which raised over $500 for the Athens Animal Shelter. He said it was something many benefitted from and he wanted to do it again but on a larger scale. He says his idea is to “make this fun for the community, promote small businesses, bring people together, help people in need, and have a good time doing it.”
Freelancers Cafe, located on the square in Athens, will be offering free gaming, Chris Jumper will be playing live music, and there will also be some complimentary snacks, as well as multiple drawings for raffle prizes donated by businesses in the community. This list of drawings is continuing to grow quickly with many jumping on board, in just the short time since Taylor created the “ local holiday.”
There will be three nonprofit organizations chosen by the three winners of the largest grand prize drawings. These three Henderson County-based charities will split 100% of all the funds that were raised during the event.
Taylor says “Our community is really showing up” but is asking for anyone interested in donating a raffle prize or sponsoring the event to contact him as the more they can raise, the better.
Raffle entries are now available for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 and tickets can be purchased at multiple local businesses, Freelancers, or by texting Taylor at 512-415-3381.
Businesses that have already gotten involved in the 903 Day include Freelancers Cafe, TX Black Sheep, Railway Cafe, Come and Take It, 6 Forks Farm, Cowboy Headquarters, Urban Zen Farmacy, Munchies Mexican Treats, Cinco De Mayo Restaurant & Bar, The Forge Bar and Grill, B4 Barbeque & Boba, Salon Nine Zero Three, Athens Army Navy & Pawn, Smoky B Barbecue, Thunder Bridge Photography, Treehouse Cupcakes and Frozen Treats, Atticus & Company, Railyard Customs & Collision, Body Mindfulness Holistic Health, Feed Trough BBQ, Danae D. Oglesby, Realtor, Island Tans & Gift Boutique, Groom & Sons', Host Haus by Troye, Black Sheep Burden, The Sizzle, Athens Daily Review, Chet Patel/Super 8 Athens, WaWa’s Seafood, Classix Auto, and Athens Music Academy.
Stay up to date on who is involved in the event at www.facebook.com/events/602112108661801 and for any questions or to get involved, text or call Aaron Taylor at 512-415-3381.
