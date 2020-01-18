The Henderson County Local Emergency Planning Committee conducted its first of two annual meetings on Thursday and discussed cybersecurity.
"The reason they're taking it so seriously is, we have 350 employees and if one of our employees is not trained in this, we're out of compliance," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The Texas Legislature passed a law in 2019 that requires all local government employees and elected officials who have access to a local government computer system or database to complete a cybersecurity training program. The program is sponsored by the Texas Department of Information Resources.
County Information Technology manager Josh Brock explained the requirements and the need for cybersecurity within the government.
"You don't know what you're going to lose until you lose it," Brock said. "Even after you lose it, you may not know what you've lost until on down the road you realize, 'I didn't know all of that was in that folder."'
The Texas Association of Counties is relying on commissioners courts to enroll their entire county staff rather than on an individual or office level. County officials and staff have until June 14, 2020, to complete training for the first annual requirement. Since January 2019, TAC has provided free cybersecurity training to nearly 12,000 county employees.
McKinney said the state is increasingly tying this type of training into grants and other type of funding.
Employees surfing the web or using it for personal use are not the only dangers. McKinney said. E- mails can also be an entry way for dangerous data to enter the computer system.
"It just takes a little crack or a little entry," McKinney said.
In 2019, DIR reported that is was leading the response to a coordinated ransomware attack that impacted at least 20 local government entities across Texas.
