Henderson County Commissioners are considering an Investment Grade Audit Agreement with McKinstry to identify facility needs at the Henderson County Jail. The agreement is on the agenda for their weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
McKinstry is a company that offers a full slate of facilities services from energy management to engineering and design.
The agreement, if approved, would have McKinstry specifically assess water usage and the HVAC at the jail with an eye on reducing operation and maintenance costs. This initial assessment would cost the County $47,500.
As part of the assessment, McKinstry would present a strategy for the facility plus engineering for its plan.
Water usage, in particular, has been a problem at the jail for years.
"Something is wrong with our water system," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. "It just doesn't make sense."
The jail uses around 21 million gallons of water a year at a cost of almost $200,000. According to McKinstry, the facility averages 125 gallons per inmate per day – almost double the Ellis County Jail water usage.
"We have done everything possible to try and identify why our water usage is so high at the jail," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "Now the next step is to look under the slab, do pressure tests, things like that to identify the problem."
The jail was originally built in 1990 with an expansion completed in 2009. The facility's HVAC units go back to that time and need to be replaced as well.
