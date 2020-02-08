The Henderson County Commissioners Court will consider a new member for the East Texas Council of Governments Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex.
Henderson County 4th Precinct Commissioner Ken Geeslin represented the county on the executive committee until his death in December. Wade McKinney served in that capacity before he became county judge in January of 2019.
The county usually chooses its senior commissioner as the representative on the committee.
The East Texas Council of Governments was established in 1970 as a voluntary association of counties, cities, school districts and special districts within a fourteen-county East Texas region.
A major role of the council is as a pass-through organization. Funds coming from the state of Texas or the Federal Government are allocated to meet needs in the 14 counties served by ETCOG.
ETCOG meetings are held once a month at the headquarters in Kilgore.
The Commissioners also have vacancies to fill on the boards for Henderson County Emergency Services Districts No. 3 and 7. ESD No.7 is located in eastern Henderson County and is split between. Precincts 3 and 4. ESD No. 3 is completely in Precinct 4.
In Texas, ESDs were created to allow for local control of non-municipal fire and emergency medical services. An Emergency Services District is a political subdivision similar to Municipal Water Districts in that local taxes are used to fund the services.
Commissioners also have a vacancy to fill on the County Insurance Committee.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. to discuss the closure of County Road 1301, located in Precinct 1. After the hearing, a vote on the closing is expected.
