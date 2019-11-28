The Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a joint resolution with the Democratic and Republican parties to conduct the Primary Elections for March 3.
"We'll be conducting the elections jointly, which means we'll have one check-in table," County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said. "We'll work side by side to check in and qualify our voters."
The new Henderson County Democratic Chairwoman Kelley Townsend was present at the meeting. She replaces Ron Chapman, who chaired the party since the retirement of Marsha Head.
Betty Holland, who was not in attendance on Tuesday, remains the Republican chair.
"We did sign our contract on November 21 with both the party chairs," Hernandez said.
Both parties are currently signing up candidates to run in the primary.
The deadline for filing is December 9. Voters must be registered by February 3.
Early voting begins Tuesday, February 18, which is the first day after Presidents Day. It runs through Friday, February 28.
Commissioners also approved three items regarding county employees. Those included changes to the county personnel policy, cell phone policy and sending a new hiring memorandum to each of the departments to detail the process of bringing a new employee on board.
"It has been a long process," County Judge Wade McKinney said of the personnel policy changes.
The county will now issue a memorandum concerning the new hire procedures. McKinney said. That affects things like notifying the IT department of the new employee and making insurance choices.
"It's not the same, fast easy process that it was five years ago, ten years ago," McKinney said. "it's a much more lengthy process than it was."
• Commissioners authorized payment of bills totaling $339,129.03 and
• awarded tire business to each of the five vendors that responded to the request for bids.
