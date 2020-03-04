Both contested Henderson County Commissioner elections won't be decided until a May runoff after no candidate received a majority when the votes were tallied on Tuesday.
The Precinct 1 matches up Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor. Spivey received 1,250 votes in the Republican Primary to 859 for Pryor and 745 for Brad Skiles.
"I feel blessed and think the Lord's been with me," Spivey said. "I prayed about it a lot."
Spivey, who works at Precinct 1, said she is excited about the opportunity.
Spivey said she knows the workings of the precinct well and is ready to step into the Commissioners role left by Scotty Thomas who is retiring after this term.
"I feel that I'm very qualified and I know a lot about the precinct and the budget," Spivey said. "It's going to be a very smooth transition if I win in the May election."
Spivey said she worked hard during the campaign and spoke with a lot of people in the precinct.
"I would like to thank everyone that took time out or their day to come out and vote," Spivey said. "It's going to be a challenge getting the voters back out in May."
She plans to jump right back into campaigning for the runoff in the Precinct that ranges from east of Malakoff to west of Seven Points.
Pryor said he was going to take a little time to gather his thoughts before jumping back into campaigning.
Pryor worked for The Texas Department of Transportation for 28 years.
"Everybody knows I'm here to build roads, but I also have knowledge of budgets and taxes," Pryor said.
Pryor said while at TxDOT he would work on projects. A certain amount of money would be allocated for the work and he had to stay within those limits.
He has served several years on the Cross Roads School Board and is currently Vice President.
"I have 20 years experience on the school board dealing with budgets," Pryor said.
A big problem with Henderson County roads is lack of proper drainage, Pryor said. He would like to see the voters put someone in office who knows how to fix and maintain the roads and said he has the background to do it.
In Precinct 4, Mark Richardson was the top vote-getter in a five candidate field. He gathered 1,360 votes, while Kelly Harris finished second with 697 to force a runoff. Mark Wade was third with 550 votes, followed by Jeff Cade, with 446 and Jim Bob Warren, with 344.
"I'm grateful for the people that did support me and I'd like them to know I didn't win it just because I had the most votes," Richardson said. "Texas is a majority state. You've got to have 50% plus one vote to win the election. I had 38%."
The city elections are 2 May and he's concerned about getting the voters back out at the end of the month for the runoff.
Richardson has worked in Precinct 4 for 19.5 years under two commissioners. He said his years in the job have familiarized him with all aspects of the duties of commissioner.
Harris was a longtime Athens business owner. He said his experience has given him knowledge in budgeting as well as efficient and effective spending.
Richardson had a large edge in the early voting, leading Harris 560 to 240. On Tuesday, Richardson received 560 votes, while Harris gained 375 to solidify his spot in the runoff.
"I've already had one of the other candidates say I have their support," Richardson said. "I'm going to talk with some of the other candidates to see what kind of support I can get from them."
Richardson thanks the other candidates for participating in the race.
"It's good that they tried to step up and do something for the public and be involved in the county," Richardson said.
Harris could not be reached by press-time on Wednesday.
