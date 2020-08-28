The Henderson County property tax rate is going down after a vote of Commissioners Court Tuesday. The proposed rate is .4621530 per $100 valuation. Once the proposed rate is set, the county can't set it above that mark when Commissioners take the final vote. They could, however lower it. The current rate is .4779840. "What we've been working on is a tax reduction of almost a penny and six-tenths," County Judge Wade McKinney said. Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said this is his second year to work on the county budget and he's happy with the way the numbers came out. "I'm proud to be a part of this court and how we've worked together with our department heads to be able to go a cent-and-a-half down," Tuley said. With the proposed rate in place, Commissioners set a public hearing for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 for the tax rate and 9:35 a.m. for the budget. Commissioners took no action on setting a burn ban Tuesday. Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said there is plenty of fuel for a grassfire to consume and on a windy day, it's easy for them to get out of control. Renberg said he would have recommended a burn ban, but uncertainty over whether tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico would bring rain to the area prompted him to want to watch it for another week. "Right now, we're basically preparing for it either way," Renberg said On Tuesday, shortly after the Commissioners meeting, the Texas Forest Service released the daily Keetch-Byram Drought Index reading for the county. The county average was 575 on the 800 point scale, exactly the number the county uses as the benchmark for setting a ban. The driest part of the county measured a parched 674 while the wettest section had a 486 reading. The reading has been increasing about 9 points a day. Commissioners also approved: • a request to accept a $2,500 grant from Texas Book Festival awarded to the Henderson County Library; • donating an 8’x 40’ storage container listed for $1,000 to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter; • declaring certain roads within Blue Water Key Subdivision public and accept them into county maintenance; • accepting a $137,500 donation from Blue Water Key Subdivision for road repair; • installing a gate on the Third-Class portion of roadway at the end of Bluebird Lane in Precinct 4; • payment of bills totaling $118,489.57.
Commissioners propose lower tax rate
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
