Henderson County Commissioners Court has proposed a nearly 10-cent reduction to the tax rate for next year.
The proposed tax rate is .349226 per $100 valuation, which is .097261 less than the current rate of .446487.
"That is, by far, the largest single rate reduction that I've ever seen as far as the county goes," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The tax rate is broken down into the following three areas:
• General Fund: 0.288157
• Road and Bridge: 0.018512
• Farm Market/Flood Control: 0.042557
The proposed tax rate will fund a budget that includes a $500,000 increase in insurance costs, a new coordinator for the District Attorney, an additional deputy for the Crimes Against Children Task Force, an additional librarian for the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library, and the creation of a department regulating new developments and the flood plain.
"I think we've tried to stay conservative with most of the things we have to do to set this budget and still give our constituents the services the public expects," said Chuck McHam, Pct. 3 Commissioner.
Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed tax rate during their regular meeting at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Commissioners Court Courtroom at the County Annex, 125 N. Prairieville St. in Athens.
