Henderson County Commissioners selected engineering firms and an architectural firm for three American Rescue Plan Act projects.
Commissioners selected engineering firms KSA Engineers, Inc. and E3 Consulting Engineers for projects involving water systems generators and the County Annex Building HVAC, respectively. They also selected Level 5 Architecture as the architect for improvements to the Senior Citizens Building.
"It's beginning to move now," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Henderson County was awarded $16 million in federal funds earlier this year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds are "to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impacts."
The funds can only be used in a limited number of areas including responding to the public health emergency or negative economic impact, responding to essential workers with premium pay, responding to a reduction in revenue to local government, and allowing for necessary investment in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Commissioners selected eight projects for funding in May, which include UT Health COVID-19 Related Expenditures, Water Supply, Broadband Infrastructure, Law Enforcement Equipment, HVAC/Air Quality, Road Infrastructure, Senior Citizens Building/Fairgrounds Complex, and Financial Software.
Last week's actions represent the next step in the County's ARPA projects.
"We are working to ensure we meet all federal ARPA guidelines, and to make sure we provide the proper solutions for these projects," McKinney said.
