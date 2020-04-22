Fear and despair were words that would have described the mood of many Texans in the spring of 1836.
That changed quickly one afternoon in April, when the Texas Army overran the campsite of the Republic of Mexico at the battle of San Jacinto.
On Tuesday, Henderson County Commissioners Court proclaimed April 21, San Jacinto Day, commemorating the 184th anniversary of the final battle of the Texas war for independence.
"Every year it's necessary and proper to remind the citizens of Henderson County of the sacrifices made by our ancestors," said County Judge Wade McKinney.
McKinney said representatives of the Sons of the Texas Revolution usually give a presentation with some historical perceptive on the day but could not be present because of the county's COVID-19 precautions.
McKinney said once the fighting began that day at 4:30 p.m.,within 18 minutes the shooting was over and the world had a new nation — The Republic of Texas.
When the Texas Declaration of Independence had been signed on March 2, 1836, the Alamo was about to fall and the Texians were also to endure the massacre at Goliad. The words of the declaration must have seemed more like a dream than a historical document.
After the fall of the Alamo, fearful Texans went traveling to the Texas-U.S. border at Louisiana to escape Mexican General Santa Anna's wrath in an episode known as the Runaway Scrape.
Santa Anna sent the larger force of his 5,000-man army to pursue and cut the fleeing Texans off, while he and his his smaller force of about 1,400 soldiers made encampment on the Buffalo Bayou of the San Jacinto River, in what is now Harris County. Santa Anna planned to rest his troops for a possible confrontation with Gen. Sam Houston's forces on April 22.
Houston had spent the previous month avoiding the Mexican army, buying time before meeting Santa Anna's more plentiful, better trained troops. He was criticized by Texans who wanted him to "stand and fight."
When Santa Anna split his forces, Houston decided to seize the opportunity, losing only nine men in the process. The battle resulted in the capture of Santa Anna and victory for Texas in the fight for independence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.