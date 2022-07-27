The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to issue a 30 day disaster declaration in response to the elevated threat of wildfires brought about by the prolonged drought conditions.
County Judge Wade McKinney issued a disaster declaration July 21. Gov. Greg Abbott added Henderson County to his statewide disaster declaration Saturday.
"Given that we are now part of the Governor's declaration, we still have to go through with this process here today on a local level," McKinney said.
The declaration forbids some things that are still allowed under a normal burn ban. One is outdoor burning for agricultural purposes. Another concerns discarding cigarettes and cigars unless they are placed in an approved device made to extinguish them. Outdoor welding is allowed, but someone must be on the scene with a pressurized water system or some way to extinguish it. It can not be done if the wind is above 15 miles-per-hour, Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said.
Meanwhile the county Keetch-Byram Drought Index numbers continue to soar. The 800 point scale measures moisture in the soil, with 800 being the driest. Henderson County's average Tuesday was 727, with one portion of the county measured at 756.
"It goes up five to seven points every day," Renberg said.
McKinney said the county declaration also applies to any municipality in the county. The municipalities also fall under the county emergency management plan.
Commissioners also approved:
• a refund request for overpayment of taxes from the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector checks for $6,348.18.
• a list of Election Judges from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
• Performance and Payment Bond #0798284 held by Henderson County for the construction of Legacy Shores Subdivision, Located in Precinct 4.
• payment of bills in the amount of $96.181.88.
• sold an Asphalt Zipper belonging to Precinct 4 to Mercury Concrete Inc. for $40,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.