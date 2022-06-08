What was already shaping up as a long meeting for the Henderson County Commissioners Court was stretched even further when the proceedings were interrupted by a bomb threat on county facilities downtown.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Department records show the threat was discovered at 8:53 a.m. and dispatch notified two minutes later. Meanwhile, the Commissioners meeting began at 9 a.m. A few minutes later during a presentation from UT Health of East Texas, a deputy entered the Commissioners Courtroom and whispered to Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson and Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam. County Judge Wade McKinney then interrupted and those in attendance were asked to leave the courtroom. The audience left through an exit at the back of the building and departed in an orderly fashion.
Meanwhile occupants of courthouse were also evacuated.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the Texas Department of Public Safety and the ATF came with K-9 help to check the buildings. The courthouse and other buildings were found to be clear of any explosive devices. The buildings were reopened and Commissioners Court reconvened at 1:11 p.m.
Before the bomb threat evacuation, Commissioners approved a Proclamation declaring June 2022 as Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Henderson County. The proclamation states that Texas Adult Family Service in Henderson County investigated 592 incidents from which 213 cases of abuse, neglect or exploitation against the elderly were confirmed.
In other action, Commissioners:
• approved a refund request for over-payment of taxes in the amount of $5,017.46 from the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector;
• voted to place a Henderson County Fairgrounds Employee on Step 6 of the pay program;
• approved a tax exempt loan for Log Cabin Volunteer Fire Department to finance $374,087 for the lease/purchase of a fire apparatus most of which $220,000 will be paid by a grant;
• approved Order of Election in November for the creation of Emergency Service District 12 in the Chandler area;
• approved an update the Henderson County Employment Application and;
• authorized payment of bills totaling $494,648.37.
