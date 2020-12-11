With 2020 drawing to a close, The Henderson County Commissioners Court received a report, Tuesday, Dec. 7, on the first months of operation since The Humane Society of Cedar Creek began running the Henderson County Animal Shelter.
"I had this put on the agenda because this is a great thing that is happening in our county and goes back to what we did in 2019," said Scott Tuley, Precinct 2 Commissioner.
Lanette Ainsworth, president of the Humane Society at Cedar Creek Board, said the first eight months since Commissioners Court voted to enter a contract with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek have resulted in a sharp decrease in the percentage of animals euthanized.
"Since we took over on the first of April, we have taken in almost 1,500 shelter pets and actually found homes for 1,130 pets," Ainsworth said.
The rate of euthanization had fallen from about 80% to 13%. Many of the euthanized animals were not adoptable because they were aggressive, injured, or sick.
"That took a lot of work from the team members," Ainsworth said.
Ainsworth said officials from the ASPCA came to Athens about three weeks ago and inspected the shelter. They were pleased with much of what they saw at the shelter, but found a deficiency in the cat cages.
Ainsworth said the shelter has been raising the $30,000 needed to rectify the problem with the cat cages.
"A personal friend of mine, who is a cat lover said she would match up to $10,000," Ainsworth said.
They are now close to the goal.
Also on the agenda Tuesday, Commissioners voted to apply for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. If awarded the grant, the county will use the funds to purchase radios for volunteer fire departments.
The county has more than 20 VFDs serving the various areas of the county.
Jessica Brown, the county’s grant coordinator, said the grant would pay for five radios per department. The grant requires 10% of the awarded amount to be paid in matching funds.
The grant, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, can be used to
enhance a fire department or safety organization’s ability to protect the health and safety of firefighters and the public; assist fire prevention programs and support firefighter health and safety research and development or increase or maintain the number of trained "front line" firefighters available in communities.
Commissioners also voted to:
• reappoint Susan Laird, Julie Smith and Orville Bevel to the Henderson County Hospital Authority Board:
• allow the Henderson County District Attorney's Office to use funds, not to exceed $14,500 in drug seizure funds to supplement the salary for four new hires;
• re-appoint Woody Glover to the Emergency Services District No. 1, in the Trinidad area;
• appoint Josh Chappell to the Henderson County Fair Park Board and
• authorize payment of 2020 bills totaling $271,950.05 and 2021 bills totaling $186,051.80.
