Three young, Henderson County 4-H officers paid a visit to Commissioners Court on Tuesday to share their experiences in the organization as part of National 4-H Week, which runs through Oct. 9. Calista Turner, of Cross Roads 4-H is in her seventh year in the program. "I'm going to take this into college," Calista Turner said. "I'm going to take this into the real world." She said she's trying to get friends to join 4-H because there are programs ideal for their skills. Calista's twin sister Cassity Turner has also been in 4-H for seven years. "It teaches you a lot about responsibility and public speaking skills," Cassity Turner said. She said showing pigs at the livestock show also builds the student's responsibility. "We all enjoy this program, because even if it's raining, sleeting or snowing, you still have to go out there and feed your animal," Cassy Turner said. Jack Tyler is a fifth grader in his third year of 4-H. He's already showing he's on his way to some major accomplishments. "I have brought a steer all the way from 400 pounds to the dinner plate," Tyler said. In 4-H, he said he has learned shooting and was ready to take aim this year when dove season came. "I got 11 both days," he said. Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development Programming Angela Hemphill said the county averages about 300 members who can take part in more than 40 different projects. When COVID-19 hit in the spring, 4-H had to get creative to reach the students. That will continue into the fall. "Not only are we continuing our traditional programming, we're also doing some virtual programming as well," Hemphill said. Precinct 4 Commissioner Chuck McHam said Henderson County 4-H is blessed with good leadership. "It's not just cows, sows and plows anymore," McHam said. "You have an incredible robotics program. You've got the shotgun sports and food and nutrition. I think this thing is going in a great direction and it's refreshing to see these young folks get up and speak in front of a strange crowd.” At the meeting, Commissioners also proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Della Cooper of the East Texas Crisis Center said the 313 county domestic violence cases for the past fiscal year is lower than previous years. "Due to the pandemic there hasn't been a lot of clients come in," Cooper said. "That is due to the offenders being at home with the victims. They're not able to reach out and get help." County Judge Wade McKinney said the work volunteers do to help in the domestic violence cases often goes unrecognized. Commissioners also took the following actions on Tuesday: • approved the 2021 Holiday Schedule for Henderson County to include a Friday and Monday for Christmas; • approved an auction of surplus items owned by the county to be held in the Fall of 2020;
• approved a request for assistance with repairs to parking lot from the Payne Cemetery Association located in Precinct 2 and to accept a donation of $2,200 from the Association; • reappointed Joe Burgamy, Larry Dunn and Allen Terrell to the Emergency Service No. 3 Board of Commissioners, for a term of two years. • set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m, Oct. 20 on the request for posting a 35 mph speed limit on County Road 4226, in Precinct 4 and • approved payment of bills totaling $226,978.03.
