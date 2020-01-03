The Henderson County Commissioners Court met New Year's Eve in a brief session which included several appointments that were set to go into effect on January 1.
The commissioners chose to reappoint three members to the Henderson County Hospital Authority Board. Approved for new three year terms are trustees from Place 7 Lisa Kocian, Place 8 Ashley McKee and Place 9 Geneva King.
According to East Texas Medical Center records, on Jan. 1, 1983, East Texas Medical Center Athens leased all land, buildings, improvements and equipment from the Henderson County Hospital Authority, which had leased it from Henderson County. In September 2017, East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System officials announced the sale to Ardent Health Services and The University of Texas System, which includes The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. Ardent assumed majority ownership and day-to-day operations of the new system.
The court also re-appointed three members Henderson County Emergency Service District
No. 6 Board of Commissioners located in Precinct 3 and 4, which serves the area covered by the Westside Volunteer Fire Department. Barry Beresik, Rick McCune and Patrick Sparks will serve new terms ending on December 31, 2021.
The county also accepted the donation of 75 first aid kits from UT Health for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
"I wanted to tell them, thank you, because that's quite a savings for the county," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Commissioners also voted to approve:
• a request for overpayment of taxes from the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector;
• a contract for indigent defense software:
• the issuance of a cell phone to the Henderson County Human Resources Office;
• the issuance of cell phones to the Henderson County Juvenile Probation Officers;
• to close Jill Street in the Forest Grove Subdivision in Precinct 3 and
• payment of 2019 bills totaling $298,482.56 and $4.330.32 for 2020.
