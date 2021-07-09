The Henderson County Commissioners Court began a department by department look at the upcoming budget during a workshop Tuesday.
County Judge Wade McKinney said this is the 23rd budget he has worked on, beginning as the Precinct 2 Commissioner.
“We know the process. We know the drill,” he said.
The 2022 budget process comes at a time when COVID-19 related issues have affected the county. It is also marked by increasing property values, which points to more tax dollars coming in than previously. Even so, McKinney intends to watch the taxpayer’s dollars.
“We’ve always taken a certain amount of pride in the way we have managed our tax rate,” he said.
On or about July 25, the Henderson County Appraisal District will release its certified property values for the year. By the end of the month, McKinney must present his proposed budget, in time for a round of public hearings on the budget and tax rate in August.
There haven’t been any big changes created by the legislature such as the ones brought about a few years ago by Senate Bill 2.
“Whereas before, we would be late August or early September before we would worry too much about the public hearings, but with SB 2, it moved that up so you had to have them set by Aug. 15,” McKinney said.
August 15 is now the last day the county can publish that it is going to advertise for a tax increase.
If an entity figures to bring in more revenues, even though the tax rate stays the same, that is considered a tax increase and must be published.
The current budget, which covers Jan. 1, through Dec. 31. 2021 included a statement that the county would raise an additional $1,929,987 from the previous year, an increase of 6.58%.
