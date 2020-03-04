The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to enter an agreement to transfer operations of the animal shelter facility in Athens to the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake.
County Attorney Clint Davis said the agreement will take effect on April 1 and runs for three years.
"That would be the start of the second quarter, so it would be good timing," Davis said. "It would also give almost four weeks for everybody to make preparations for doing that."
For the year, the county will pay $261,000 and Athens $65,000 for the service.
The county will make quarterly payments of about $81,000, which will include a portion of money the City of Athens pays for the service.
The contract will have to be approved by the Athens City Council and could be on its March 9 agenda.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas thanked everyone involved for the work that has been done to operate the shelters.
"I went out to both locations recently, unannounced," Thomas said. "I was very impressed by both locations. The place was clean and both were really run well at that point."
Thomas said he believes the new contract with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek is what's best for the county.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said the dogs and cats are not the problem, but irresponsible owners. The county has run the shelter about two years, taking over from the Henderson County Humane Society, which had run the shelter for 29 years.
Commissioners also approved an Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas A&M Forestry Service for shared communications and tower service at the Forestry Service's existing tower in Chandler.
Davis said the tower on property owned by the Cade family is small. The Forestry Service leases the spot where the tower is constructed. The plan is for the county to build a 250 foot metal tower on the property and attach its communications equipment. The Forestry Service equipment will be moved from the existing tower to the new one.
In other action Commissioners approved:
• a contract with Catapult Health Services to provide health screening checkups for county employees and their adult dependents or spouses;
• authorizing a request for proposals for health insurance benefits;
• appointment of Donna Ward to the Emergency Services District No. 10 board;
• authorized payment of 2019 bills totaling $10,595.66 and
• authorized payment of 2020 bills totaling $411,656.79.
