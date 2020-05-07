The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Tuesday in support of the Smith County Habitat for Humanity which would aid the organization in helping residents here.
Habitat is applying for a Section 533 Housing Preservation Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The grant will be used to help repair homes of low to very low income families. The organization does projects including roof replacement, bathroom repair, kitchen repair, window repair, flooring replacement and dealing with safety issues.
With the agreement in place, Smith County Habitat can add the population of Henderson County to its totals to improve its chances of getting the grant.
Before the grant became available, the Smith County Habitat already helped Henderson County residents on occasion.
In other action, Commissioners proclaimed May 2020 as Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month
According to the announcement 21.9% of Henderson County's 82,000 residents are age 65 or older.
“Elder abuse is grossly underreported, because the elderly who are being abused find it difficult to tell anyone, and are usually ashamed, and sometimes afraid,” the proclamation stated.
The abuse happens to men and women of all income levels, cultural backgrounds and ethnic groups.
On another item, in honor of Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin, who died in December, Commission-ers voted to accept a $500 donation from the Friends of the Library and a $500 donation from the Public Library Fund.
Librarian Michelle Zenor said Geeslin was a great advocate for the library.
"He was instrumental in the Henderson County Library getting state accreditation after 95 years," Zenor said.
County Judge Wade McKinney said Geeslin fought just as hard for funding for the library's needs as he died for his road and bridge precinct.
Commissioners also approved payment of bills totaling $177,007.
