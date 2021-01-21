A final plat for a development south of Athens won approval at Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
The planned Clayton Acres development is located at the intersection of State Highway 19 and County Road 4610.
"It's a 10 acre tract they've divided into eight lots," said Mark Richardson, Pct. 4 Commissioner.
There is no construction or road building required for the development.
"They have the water supply and electricity already," he said.
A septic system is also in place.
On another item, Commissioners Court set a public hearing on creating a No Thru Truck Route on County Road 2938 South and sections of County Road 2922, located in Precinct 2. Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said there have been issues with trucks with heavy loads taking the county road instead of proceeding to the intersection with State Highway 334.
At the meeting, McKinney officially welcomed the new Precinct 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey who was participating in her first meeting in her new role. Spivey was elected in November to replace Scotty Thomas, who died not seek another term. Spivey was not present at the Jan. 9 meeting because she was in a training class.
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• a request from Payne Springs Water Supply Corporation to bore under County Road 2531 to install a utility line;
• purchase of a cell phone for District Court Judge 392 Scott McKee;
• the 2020-2021 budget for Emergency Services District No. 11. for filing purposes only;
• a Water Drainage Maintenance Release to perform work on property owned by Joey Givens, located on CR 4803 in Precinct 4;
• payment of bills incurred in 2020 totaling $132,431.66 and
• payment of 2021 bills totaling $124,967.30.
