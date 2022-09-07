Henderson County Commissioners approved the 2023 County Budget and the 2022 tax rate during Tuesday's regular meeting.
The dates for the budget and tax rate may look odd but are correct. They are listed like this because the new tax rate goes into effect with the 2022 fiscal year while the budget goes into effect in January 2023.
"I think we've got a good budget, a conservative budget," said Pct. 3 Commissioner Chuck McHamm. "We dropped the tax rate and were still able to supply the services the public expects us to supply and some of those things the state mandates we supply."
Judge Wade McKinney noted that the County had to absorb nearly $500,000 in insurance increases and created a department regulating new developments and the flood plain to handle new rules handed down by the state.
In addition, the new budget adds a 5 percent pay increase for most employees, a new coordinator for the District Attorney, an additional deputy for the Crimes Against Children Task Force, and an additional librarian for the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library.
"These are the things we continue to struggle with – meeting those needs – while keeping those that pay the bills in mind," McKinney said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson added that the increased cost of fuel had impacted the Road and Bridge departments and the Sheriff's Office.
The new tax rate to fund the budget will be .349226 per $100 valuation, which is .097261 less than the current rate of .446487.
"As far as Henderson County goes, this is a massive rate reduction," McKinney said.
He said the County has benefited from multiple new properties with 22 subdivisions developed.
"It's quite extensive," he said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley highlighted a chart showing that regardless of how much home values increase, the County can only assess taxes on 10% of the increased value on homesteads according to the State Constitution.
McKinney said that nearly two-thirds of residences in Henderson County are under a homestead exemption, adding that most of the increase in the budget was from new property.
