After three years and finishing his first term, Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 2 Scott Tuley considers his first term a success. In his first years in office, Tuley brought to life a pug mill and started mixing oil sand and cold mix at Pct. 2 in Eustace with a cost savings of those products to $768,150 and redirected that funding to more roads.
In his second year, he continued that trend in 2020 with that cost savings of $1.3 million and the savings went to help build two bridges. Again in 2021, redirecting more than $553,000.
“We have brought new innovations and ideals to the County to further your tax dollars inside every precinct and Henderson County,” he stated.
“During my campaign in 2018, I told the constituents of Pct. 2 that I would help further their tax dollars, work with cities within Pct. 2 to help further their tax money and to help expand and continue to keep Henderson County debt free.
“During my first three years, I have helped the cities of Eustace, Enchanted Oaks, Payne Springs, and Mabank with Interlocal Agreements for services to their cities' roads and improvements.
“I have enjoyed getting to work for you and the Road Bridge employees of Pct. 2 have done an outstanding job for me. As we continue to move forward, I will continue to do my part for you. Thanks for allowing me to serve you and I look forward to the next four years.”
