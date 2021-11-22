Henderson County Commissioner Precinct 2, Scott Tuley, Tuesday, thanked those who sprang into action during weekend crisis in his area when a gas leak drove many from their homes.
“I want to thank all of the departments, Friday night, with the problems we had in Eustace,” he said.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office, UT Health and County Judge Wade McKinney were part of the effort, Tuley said.
“And we definitely don’t want to forget the volunteer fire departments,” McKinney said. “Not only those who were involved locally, but thanks to those who were the staging that went on throughout the county, of shifting from their normal stations on the east side to the central.”
The gas leak was in the Purtis Creek area near the Henderson, Van Zandt County Line. About 1,000 people in and around Eustace had to be evacuated.
In other action, following a public hearing, Commissioners voted to set a 30 mph speed limit on County Road 2921 South, in Precinct 2.
Tuley said one of the property owners complained of vehicles speeding. Previously, there had been no speed limit posted.
Commissioners Court also approved:
• an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Mabank to chip seal Old City Lake Road;
• an agreement with Hidden Hills Harbor Property Owners Association to accept .6 mile of Shady Trail Lane into two-year county road maintenance program
• acceptance of the Emergency Services District No. 11 financial audit for filing purposes only;
• a Right of Way Permit request from the Crescent Heights Water Supply to put a gate valve at a location on County Road 1208;
• a Right Way Permit – Aqua Texas to run 6” bore to place an electric line under County Road 3124;
• authorize payment of FY 2021 bills totaling $163,694.94 and
• authorize 2022 bills totaling $3,246.
